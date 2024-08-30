Preventing Drug Overdoses and Saving Lives

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State has surpassed the milestone of distributing 20 million fentanyl and xylazine test strips statewide. These efforts and other initiatives are making an impact to help prevent drug overdoses, save lives, and address the opioid and overdose crisis. The Governor highlighted recently released federal data showing that estimated overdose deaths in areas of New York State outside New York City declined 9 percent in the 12-month period ending March 2024 compared to the prior 12-month period. Estimated overdose deaths in New York City declined 3.1 percent in the same period.

“Even one life lost to an overdose is too many – and it’s a story we have heard too often in New York and across the nation,” Governor Hochul said. “Our work is far from over, and we’ll continue delivering the resources and services needed to address this crisis and help New Yorkers struggling with addiction.”

OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “We are seeing tremendous success from this program, which is allowing us to get these lifesaving supplies into the hands of New Yorkers. This effort underscores the importance of having a wide range of harm reduction resources, which include test strips, naloxone and more, available to whoever may need them, no matter where they live.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald said, “The opioid overdose epidemic is a public health crisis that has devastated the lives of far too many. Fentanyl is potent, so potent, even one pill can kill. There is much we can do together to continue to make progress, including distribution of fentanyl test strips, widespread availability of naloxone and easy access to treatment.”

New York State has the largest response to opioid overdoses in the nation. Last year, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) developed the first in the nation online ordering portal where naloxone kits and test strips can be ordered by any New York State resident who requests them. New York State has now distributed more than 11.6 million fentanyl test strips and more than 8.6 million xylazine test strips, as well as nearly 700,000 naloxone kits through both OASAS and State DOH. These lifesaving resources are all available free of charge. The OASAS initiative augments the State Department of Health's opioid overdose prevention program, which was launched in 2006. There are now more than 1,300 registered programs with 5,423 sites located throughout the State – and 47 new opioid overdose prevention programs were approved in 2024 alone. Additional state actions to reduce overdose deaths include expanding medication treatment through opioid treatment programs, mobile medication units, treatment in carceral settings, and low-threshold buprenorphine.

New York State also offers virtual naloxone trainings and overdose prevention trainings under the State Department of Health’s Clinical Education Initiative (CEI) initiative to help members of the public understand how to recognize an overdose, respond by administering naloxone, and what to do after naloxone is given. The Project COPE initiative through OASAS also offers videos with instructions on how to use naloxone and test strips, as well as other information on overdose prevention and harm reduction.

Those attending The Great NYS Fair are encouraged to visit both the OASAS and DOH booths. On International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31, free naloxone kits and trainings are being offered at the OASAS booth in the Science and Industries Building through the day. In addition, Kamal Bherwani, a Long Island resident who lost his son to an overdose, will be on hand from 10 am until 1pm to demonstrate a new video game he designed to educate people on recognizing the signs of an overdose and using naloxone. Free naloxone kits and training are also available through September 3 at the DOH booth, located at the Science and Technology building. Also look for the Safer Choices campaign.

OASAS oversees one of the nation’s largest systems of addiction services with approximately 1,700 prevention, treatment and recovery programs serving over 731,000 individuals per year. This includes the direct operation of 12 Addiction Treatment Centers where doctors, nurses, and clinical staff provide inpatient and residential services to approximately 8,000 individuals per year.

On August 31, multiple landmarks and bridges across New York State will be illuminated in purple and silver in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.

These landmarks and bridges will be illuminated in purple and silver:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Niagara Falls

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the State’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

If you, or a loved one, have experienced insurance obstacles related to treatment or need help filing an appeal for a denied claim, contact the CHAMP helpline by phone at 888-614-5400 or email at [email protected].