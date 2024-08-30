NSF invests $20M to advance artificial intelligence technologies for the geosciences   

The U.S. National Science Foundation has announced funding for 25 projects, totaling over $20 million, through the Collaborations in Artificial Intelligence and Geosciences (CAIG) program. This investment aims to advance the development and implementation of innovative AI techniques in geosciences while increasing technical capacity and expanding access to education and training opportunities for using AI approaches in geosciences research.

"The CAIG program presents an exciting opportunity to address big questions in geosciences research while fostering collaborations between geoscientists and AI experts," said Wendy Graham, the director of the NSF Division of Research, Innovation, Synergies, and Education. "All 25 of the CAIG projects will foster transdisciplinary partnerships that lead to innovation in both AI and geosciences. These projects will provide cross-training for AI and geoscience knowledge, significantly building our capacity to study and analyze extreme weather, solar activity and earthquake hazards, among many topics."

The program promotes transdisciplinary collaborations among geoscientists, computer scientists, mathematicians and others to drive transformative discoveries, innovations and solutions. Research teams will adopt various AI techniques — such as generative AI, surrogate models, causal AI and other AI approaches — to advance understanding of complex Earth systems. Topics include increasing efficiency and enhancing utility and equity of geoscience models; improving forecasting, preparation and mitigation for natural hazards; enhancing understanding of earthquake dynamics; improving natural resource management and decision-making in response to climate change; and elucidating the drivers of physical and biological processes of oceans.

The CAIG projects support key technology areas, including AI, cyberinfrastructure (CI) and advanced computing, highlighted in the "CHIPS and Science Act of 2022." Many projects align with the interagency National AI Research Resource Pilot by making AI resources more accessible and providing education and training for geoscientists at all career stages. Several projects will also contribute to the NSF National Discovery Cloud for Climate initiative, a pilot effort to build an integrated national-scale CI capable of supporting end-to-end climate research and education.

The awards are: