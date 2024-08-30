Fall and Winter Professional Learning: Question Formulation Technique

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is hosting two asynchronous professional learning courses called Question, Reflect, Repeat: Introduction to the Question Formulation Technique.

The Question Formulation Technique is a powerful strategy to help students and adults ask their own questions, advocate for themselves, and participate in decision-making processes.

There will be two asynchronous sessions running from:

October 1 – November 1

January 6 – February 6

To learn more and register for this course, visit the Interdisciplinary Instruction Professional Learning page.

For questions, please contact Jaime Beal, Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist at jaime.beal@maine.gov