Fall and Winter Professional Learning: Question Formulation Technique

The Maine Department of Education (DOE)  Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is hosting two asynchronous professional learning courses called Question, Reflect, Repeat:Introduction to the Question Formulation Technique.

The Question Formulation Technique is a powerful strategy to help students and adults ask their own questions, advocate for themselves, and participate in decision-making processes.

There will be two asynchronous sessions running from:

  • October 1 – November 1
  • January 6 – February 6

To learn more and register for this course, visit the Interdisciplinary Instruction Professional Learning page.

For questions, please contact Jaime Beal, Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist at jaime.beal@maine.gov

