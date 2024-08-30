North Haven Students Explore ‘Green’ Businesses in Maine Thanks Maine DOE Career Exploration Grant

With support from the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Out of School Time grant, upper elementary and middle school students from North Haven Community School, located on North Haven Island, visited and explored a variety of Maine businesses this summer.

The grant was funded through the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, a statewide expansion of extended learning programming to engage students throughout the state in real-world career exploration experiences.

North Haven Community School Principal Shaun Johnson did most of the planning, logistics, and drove the school van on all trips over the course of the two-week, first of its kind, “camp” experience. The opportunity allowed students to participate in early career exploration in various aspects of Maine’s “green” economy, giving students the chance to learn more about businesses and jobs focused on environmental sustainability.

Students went on off-island visits, including tours of Robbins Lumber, Front Street Shipyard, Lyman Morse, Midcoast School of Technology, GoLogic, Revision Energy, and Bowdoin University’s Office of Sustainability. Students were also visited on the Island by businesses, such as EcoMaine.

Students also got to experience environmentally sustainable efforts closer to home. North Haven Community School’s high school science teacher, Samantha Taggart worked with students in the school garden and gave them a tour of Cider Hill Farm on North Haven, which is owned by community member Becky Bartovics. School board member and local contractor Morten Hansen gave students a tour of Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s house near Turner Farm. Local Island Institute Fellow Claire Oxford talked to students about how climate change will impact flooding and tide levels over the next several decades.

Here are a few pictures from the two-week opportunity:

One student, having such a good time, remarked, “Why can’t this camp be longer?”

Johnson says that finding local and school-related enrichment activities for students on the island during the summer, especially those who are too young to work, can be a challenge.

“This grant opportunity really gave us the motivation and support we needed to make something happen,” said Johnson.

The Maine Out-of-School-Time grant opportunity is available through the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, funded in its entirety by the American Rescue Plan. It is a part of Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response.