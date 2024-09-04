Toco & SEANC Team Up for Groundbreaking Auto Repair Benefit, Toco At Work

Toco At Work, the most awarded new employee benefit in 2024 The Average turnover rate among US businesses between 2022 and 2023 was 17.3%

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toco Warranty, the highest- rated auto repair coverage provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the State Employee Association of North Carolina ( SEANC ). This collaboration will bring the innovative Toco at Work program to the 46,000 SEANC members, providing them with unparalleled auto repair coverage as an employee benefit.“We are thrilled to partner with SEANC and extend the benefits of Toco At Work to their members,” said Tranell Montague, Sr. Director of Growth and Acquisitions at Toco Warranty. “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide accessible and affordable auto repair coverage to employees nationwide.”The Toco at Work program addresses the financial strain of unexpected car repairs, offering SEANC members peace of mind and financial security. By integrating award-winning customer service, recognized by Stevie Awards and Titan Business Awards, Toco at Work ensures a seamless and supportive experience for all members.“We are proud to offer this unique benefit to our members,” said Ardis Watkins, Executive Director of SEANC. “This partnership underscores our commitment to improving the financial security and well-being of SEANC members.”SEANC members will benefit from Toco at Work’s comprehensive auto repair coverage, which includes direct payment to repair shops, discount on maintenance through Openbay, and a concierge service to guide them when the unexpected happens. This initiative aims to reduce the stress associated with vehicle repairs and enhance the overall quality of life for SEANC members.“Offering Toco at Work supports employee financial well-being through simple payroll deduct options, enhancing Toco's mission of easy, affordable, and stress-free vehicle repair coverage” said Paul McGee, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Toco Warranty. “Toco At Work benefits businesses looking to reduce the operational burden of absenteeism, while offering employees a life-line when they experience vehicle breakdowns that are often unexpected and expensive.”About Toco Warranty: Founded in 2012, Toco Warranty is the highest overall-rated provider of extended automobile warranty plans (AKA Vehicle Service Contracts) as reported by the Better Business Bureau and Consumer Affairs. In 2020, Toco Warranty expanded its offering to include the first and only vehicle service plan offered directly to employers as an employee benefit program. Toco’s mission is to offer drivers comprehensive and simple-to use vehicle repair coverage that can be purchased using a monthly payment plan. Backed by an A-rated insurance carrier, the company offers vehicle service contracts nationwide, as well as mechanical breakdown insurance for California residents. Toco’s plans cover parts for a car’s engine, transmission, drive axle, electrical, cooling system, AC, fuel system, and more. Toco’s dedication to putting customers first is supported by industry-leading tools and benefits, from a customer portal and 24/7 roadside assistance to its concierge service, and the Ethos Council, which was designed to encourage transparency and ethical practices across the company.About SEANC: The State Employee Association of North Carolina is the South’s leading state employees’ association, dedicated to improving the quality of life for state employees and retirees. SEANC advocates for fair wages, benefits, and working conditions, representing over 51,000 members who take enormous pride in public service. Through legislative efforts, the Employees Political Action Committee, and grassroots member involvement, SEANC works tirelessly to protect and enhance member benefits, including pay, health care, retirement security, and workplace rights. SEANC members exemplify strength, action, and results, reflecting their commitment to the state of North Carolina.Visit tocowarranty.com and seanc.org for more information.

