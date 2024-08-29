Summary of operational facts and figures, January to June 2024

Additionally, we provided vital medical supplies, training and equipment to emergency departments in five hospitals across Afghanistan.

We continued to provide physical rehabilitation services for people with disabilities at the seven ICRC-supported physical rehabilitation centres across the country. We visited places of detention to improve the conditions in detention centres and ensure that people deprived of their liberty are treated humanely. Our efforts to protect and re-establish family links led to the resolution of cases of missing people, and the facilitation of communication between detainees and their families. We also engaged with communities to address protection concerns.

In response to the hazards posed by unexploded ordnance, staff members from the ICRC and the ARCS received training to conduct risk awareness and safer behaviour sessions for communities, and reports of weapon contamination incidents were collected. Community engagement remained a priority, with discussions held across the country involving community leaders and members. The ICRC remains committed to supporting the humanitarian needs of the people affected by conflict.

For more details, access the full document below: