Azerbaijan: Dozens of families received answers they were waiting for

In Azerbaijan, the ICRC is closely collaborating with the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan (the State Commission) to help in the clarification of the fates of approximately 4,000 missing persons. To support the identification process, we collected approximately 11,000 biological reference samples from the families of missing persons, compiled comprehensive antemortem data about the missing persons in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, and handed them over to the State Commission. This extensive data is now utilized in identification works carried out by national authorities. In addition, together with national and international partners, we organize expertise-building events to enhance the capacities of government bodies involved in exhumations and identification work.

Behind every missing person, there are countless more suffering from the anguish and uncertainty of not knowing the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones to struggling with the multiple consequences this has on their lives. “During English class at school, I was supposed to read a text about a father and a son. I skipped the ‘father” part every time I read it,” says Fuad Jabbarov, whose father went missing in the 1990s.

We extend psychosocial support to families of missing persons to cope with the challenges they face. During the first half of 2024 only, over 1,400 families of missing persons were contacted by accompaniers, who were selected among them and trained by the ICRC to provide psychosocial, legal, and health support. Over 350 home visits to different family members were carried out by accompaniers during the funerals of missing people whose remains were identified and returned to their families.

Families have the need, and the right, to know what happened to their loved ones. This right is also enshrined in the Geneva Conventions of 1949. In line with its obligations, the Republic of Azerbaijan has begun the identification process, resulting in the handover of dozens of human remains to family members, which brought closure to their anguish.

Currently, in the region, and as per the information shared by the respective families with the ICRC approximately 4,000 Azerbaijanis and approximately 1,000 Armenians remain missing in relation to the conflict. As a neutral, impartial, and independent humanitarian actor whose exclusively humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence, the ICRC remains committed to supporting the families and the authorities to clarify the fate of the missing persons.

For further information, please contact:

Ilaha Huseynova, ICRC Baku +99450 316 00 24

Visit our website: www.icrc.org, X: https://x.com/ICRCAZE or Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/ICRCBaku

To preview and download the latest ICRC video footage in

www.icrcvideonewsroom.org