Elaine Levins Stays Onboard with Reviva Labs, Now Leading Customer & Sales Support at Sendayco, LLC

Sendayco LLC Reviva Labs Logo

Elaine Levins transitions from Reviva Labs to Sendayco, LLC as Director of Customer & Sales Support, continuing her impactful leadership.

We couldn’t be happier to have Elaine join our team. Her passion for personalized customer service and deep understanding of Reviva Labs will be a huge boost to everything we’re doing at Sendayco.” — Troy Augustine

DAYTON, OHIO, US, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re thrilled to share that Elaine Levins, who was a driving force as Executive Vice President at Reviva Labs, is sticking around! Elaine will be stepping into her new role as Director of Customer & Sales Support for Sendayco, LLC. As we wrap up the post-acquisition phase, it’s clear that Elaine’s impact on the Reviva brand has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Elaine has been a rock for Reviva Labs, guiding the company through tough times, including the loss of its founders and the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s been the go-to person for managing daily finances and building strong relationships with vendors and customers. Now, in her new role at Sendayco, LLC, Elaine will continue to work her magic, bringing her customer experience know-how and beauty industry expertise to Reviva Labs and all of Sendayco’s brands.

"We couldn’t be happier to have Elaine join our team," said Troy Augustine, CEO & President of Sendayco, LLC. "Her passion for personalized customer service and deep understanding of Reviva Labs will be a huge boost to everything we’re doing at Sendayco."

Elaine’s move to Director of Customer & Sales Support shows just how committed Sendayco is to carrying on Reviva’s tradition of top-notch customer service – whether for consumers or vendors. "I’m really excited to be part of the Sendayco family," said Elaine Levins. "I can’t wait to help grow Reviva Labs and all the other amazing brands at Sendayco."

About Sendayco LLC:

Founded in February 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, Sendayco LLC is a leading online retailer of natural products. With brands like Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, and Emily's Naturals, Sendayco LLC provides high-quality, natural solutions that empower customers to embrace their individuality and creativity. For more information, visit www.sendayco.com.

About Reviva Labs:

For over 51 years, Reviva Labs has been a leader in natural skincare, offering safe and effective products sold in major retailers, professional spas, salons, and health food stores worldwide. Known for skincare breakthroughs and innovative natural ingredients, Reviva Labs' products are free from harmful ingredients, cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit www.revivalabs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.