Official Visit of His Excellency António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, to Singapore, 31 August to 2 September 2024

His Excellency António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UNSG), will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 31 August to 2 September 2024, at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. This will be H.E. Guterres’ first Official Visit to Singapore as the UNSG.

The UNSG will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. He will also meet Prime Minister Wong who will host a lunch in honour of the UNSG. H.E. Guterres will also be meeting Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

While in Singapore, the UNSG will be hosted to a tour of Marina Barrage and lunch by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu. He will also be hosted to a tour of Punggol Regional Library by Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information and Ministry of Health, Dr Janil Puthucheary, followed by a dinner hosted by Minister for Digital Development and Information, Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

The UNSG will be accompanied by Under-Secretary-General for Policy in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General Guy Ryder and other officials from the UN.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

30 AUGUST 2024