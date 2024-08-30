Stepping Up to the Plate: RALLY CAPS Starring Judd Hirsch & Amy Smart Hits Home September 10th

A heartwarming film RALLY CAPS, starring Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch and Amy Smart releases September 10, 2024.

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The heartwarming film RALLY CAPS, starring Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch, Amy Smart, and Carson Minniear, will be released to home entertainment worldwide on September 10, 2024.RALLY CAPS, written and directed by Lee Cipolla, is a poignant coming-of-age story adapted from real events, capturing the friendship between two boys, Jordy and Lucas, as they navigate challenges and find strength through baseball. Based on actual events, it was adapted from the book by the father-daughter writing team of Stephen J. Cutler and Jodi Michelle Cutler.The story centers around a young boy, Jordy, who is seriously injured during a youth baseball tryout. At a summer camp, he bonds with a deaf boy, Lucas, who recently had Cochlear Implant surgery. Their friendship becomes the driving force as the pitcher/catcher duo leads their team in the camp championship game.Critics are raving about RALLY CAPS!“The next big classic sports story.”—Morgan Rojas, Cinemacy“Hirsch owns the screen; Amy sells the emotional core of the story.”—Jolly Moel, Screen Critix“A throwback to summer sports movies.”—Mark Lakatos, Take 2 Indie Review“Rally Caps brings us a touching life lesson.”—Darren Lucas, Movie Reviews 101The film is already knocking it out of the park, earning major endorsements from industry legends. ESPN Sports Announcer Joe Buck tells audiences why it’s a must-see film, and Director of THE SANDLOT, David Mickey Evans , said it gave him “all the feels.”Audiences can pre-order the film HERE. For more information, visit rallycapsthemovie.com.The film was produced by Lee Cipolla, Katherine Borda, William Garcia, Amy Williams, Stephen J. Cutler, Jodi Michelle Cutler, and Curtis Pride.BMG-Global, a leader in family-friendly content, is distributing RALLY CAPS.Phonak and Advanced Bionics sponsor the film, companies committed to improving the lives of the hearing-loss community.

RALLY CAPS Trailer

