Transport and communications statistics for July 2024

MACAU, August 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 250,970 as at end-July 2024, up by 0.4% year-on-year, with light automobiles (117,459) rising by 2.4%. New registration of motor vehicles in July went up by 34.0% year-on-year to 1,183 (including 349 electric vehicles); of which, light automobiles increased by 58.8% to 686 (151 of them were electric), whereas heavy motorcycles dropped by 1.8% to 384 (104 of them were electric). In the first seven months of 2024, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 3.5% year-on-year to 7,126 (2,163 of them were electric). Number of traffic accidents in July climbed by 24.3% year-on-year to 1,405, with 491 persons injured. In the first seven months of this year, there were 9,071 traffic accidents, which resulted in 2 deaths and 3,212 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in July grew by 23.4% year-on-year to 778,831 trips. Light passenger car trips rose by 23.1% year-on-year to 724,648; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (132,000), trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (128,000) and Macao vehicle trips to and from Hong Kong (23,000) increased by 32.6%, 8.8% and 56.6% respectively. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in July soared by 86.3% year-on-year to 5,880 tonnes, with cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (5,867 tonnes) accounting for 99.8%. In the first seven months of this year, cross-border vehicular traffic (5,083,186 trips) climbed by 28.9% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (40,635 tonnes) leapt by 110.0%.

Passenger ferry trips went up by 11.6% year-on-year to 6,834 trips in July. Gross weight of port containerized cargo grew by 4.8% year-on-year to 17,613 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (9,993 tonnes) swelled by 22.8% whereas that being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (7,620 tonnes) dropped by 12.1%. In the first seven months of 2024, number of passenger ferry trips totalled 46,813, a growth of 28.6% year-on-year, while gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 1.5% to 114,212 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport totalled 5,256 trips in July, a rise of 40.2% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo jumped by 69.1% year-on-year to 8,790 tonnes, of which outward cargo (7,977 tonnes) surged by 74.3% whereas inward cargo (414 tonnes) decreased by 17.5%. In the first seven months of this year, number of arriving and departing commercial flights hiked by 70.6% year-on-year to 33,035 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (57,786 tonnes) swelled by 101.5%.

As at end-July 2024, there were 83,978 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.1% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 7.4% year-on-year to 1,425,881; postpaid subscribers (1,032,330) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (393,551) rose by 6.3% and 10.3% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 767,247 as at end-July, an increase of 7.7% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in July grew by 7.9% year-on-year to 150 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first seven months of 2024 went up by 1.7% to 1.02 billion hours.