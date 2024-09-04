Global Vibration Leader Power Plate Celebrates 25 Years of Improving Lives Through Its Advanced Technology

Global Vibration Leader Power Plate Celebrates 25 Years of Improving Lives

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Plate® , the global leader in advanced vibration technology solutions is proud to announce it is celebrating 25 Years of Excellence. Originally founded by a Dutch Olympic speedskating coach in 1999, and first launched in the Netherlands, France and Germany, the Power Plate brand has grown to define the category of whole body vibration training and therapy worldwide.Starting with a single SKU in 1999, the Power Plate product line has grown and been refined to meet a wide array of user needs and customer market demands. The company’s offering now includes a full line of the world’s best vibration platforms, handheld percussive devices and the world’s first vibrating indoor cycle. These combine to provide a wide range of fitness, health and wellness benefits, well documented in medical and scientific research, including improved strength, cardio, flexibility, mobility, core stability, balance, increased bone density, recovery, pain relief and more.“The unique and specialized benefits our products provide allow us to serve an incredibly diverse range of customers.” said Lee Hillman, CEO Performance Health Systems, the parent company of Power Plate, “From at-home consumers to commercial fitness clubs & studios, elite sports teams, hospitals and medical institutions, healthcare and medical providers, and many more. With global distribution the Power Plate brand is established in over 100 countries.Power Plate is now utilized as a training tool by most elite professional and collegiate sports teams in the U.S. and worldwide. Additionally, high profile celebrity personalities – including professional athletes, television, music & movie icons, and media influencers – have long touted the benefits of Power Plate in their personal fitness & wellness journey.“Although we’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished over the brand’s first 25 years, our focus is on the future,” Hillman concluded. “We are extremely excited to embark on the next step in our journey as we continue to expand Power Plate into the rapidly expanding longevity, wellness and healthcare markets through more education as to how Power Plate improves lives and tailored products that meet the needs of these populations.”For more information about Power Plate products, visit www.powerplate.com. About Power PlatePower Plate is owned, manufactured, and distributed by Northbrook, Illinois-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company delivering advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment. Power Plate utilizes innovative science and technology to enhance movement through vibration for accelerated health, fitness, and wellbeing results to improve quality of life at any age. Using Power Plate is the innovative, timesaving and results-driven way to move better, feel better, and live better.

