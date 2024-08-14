Power Plate® Proud to be Selected by Love.Life’s Flagship Holistic Health and Wellness Club
EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Plate® is honored to have been chosen by Love.Life as the whole body vibration technology equipment to be used in their new flagship Holistic Health and Wellness Club in El Segundo, California.
Founded by Whole Foods Market co-founder and former CEO John Mackey, and former Whole Foods executives Walter Robb and Betsy Foster, Love.Life offers comprehensive holistic care for the mind, body and spirit.
“The Love.Life brand aligns perfectly with Power Plate’s tenet to holistically accelerate health, fitness, and wellness to enhance quality of life at any age,” said CEO Lee Hillman. “We could not be more delighted to be a part of their mission to improve lives.”
Love.Life’s flagship location will feature functional medicine, fitness and performance, recovery, spa services and a restaurant open to the public. The club opens with 14 Power Plates, facilitating group classes designed for sports, performance, and longevity.
Last weekend the facility had a very successful grand opening which included demonstrations and instruction provided by Power Plate Master Trainers.
In closing, Hillman said, “This relationship exhibits Power Plate’s seamless integration with holistic-focused health, wellness and recovery brands, and we look forward to growing with Love.Life as they expand in the marketplace.”
For more information about Power Plate, visit www.commercial.powerplate.com/fitness. To learn more about Love.Life, visit www.love.life.
About Power Plate
Power Plate is owned, manufactured, and distributed by Northbrook, Illinois-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company delivering advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment. Power Plate utilizes innovative science and technology to enhance movement through vibration for accelerated health, fitness, and wellbeing results to improve quality of life at any age. Using Power Plate is the innovative, timesaving and results-driven way to move better, feel better, and live better.
About Love.Life
Love.Life is an integrated health and wellness company that makes lasting health and vitality attainable. The company unites the power of holistic medical care, precision wellness therapies and nourishing food to promote healing, optimization, vitality and community. The company was co-founded in 2020 by Whole Foods Market co-founder and former CEO, John Mackey; Walter Robb, former co-CEO of Whole Foods; and Betsy Foster, a former executive of the grocer. More at www.love.life, @theofficiallove.life on Instagram and Facebook or plan a visit: 740 S Pacific Coast Highway, El Segundo, CA 90277 in Plaza El Segundo.
