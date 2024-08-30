Forestry Fisheries and The Environment hosts 18th Annual Air Quality Lekgotla, 2 Sept
The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) will host the 18th Annual Air Quality Governance Lekgotla on virtual platform from 2-24 September 2024.
Marking 20 years since the promulgation of the National Environment Management: Air Quality Act, 2004, this year’s event will be held virtually under the theme: “Implementation for Accelerated Emission Reduction”.
The 2024 Lekgotla aims to take forward the development and implementation of emission reduction plans. This includes engaging in tools and interventions required to support the implementation of the emission reduction objectives, namely a focused compliance and enforcement effort, a functional atmospheric emission licencing regime as well a functional ambient air quality monitoring network that is able to provide meaningful management decision, policy research and regulation implementation information.
The Lekgotla brings together government officials, industry representatives and civil society to share innovative ideas and best practices to improve air quality in South Africa. Delegates will also deliberate over issues which include environmental stewardship, renewable energy, community engagement, and government leadership.
Members of the media are invited to attend the opening session of the Lekgotla
Date: 2 September 2024
Time: 09h00
Venue: https://shorturl.at/wVyva
To RSVP, please contact: Dimakatso Tsutsubi on 066 420 0088 / dtsutsubi@dffe.gov.za
For media enquiries, please contact:
Peter Mbelengwa
Cell: 082 6118 197
E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za
