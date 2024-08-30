From Fish Farming to Green Energy in Afghanistan

Years ago, when starting as an entrepreneur, Nawid vowed that he would run his businesses not only for himself, but also for his people. It is a promise that keeps him going, even after the times he lost everything and hit rock bottom. And it is a promise reflected in his current businesses.

His first business addresses the lack of food in communities by farming fish and providing fresh organic food to his customers. The company has expanded to produce and distribute an Afghan snack and has in the pipeline other non-perishable and portable sources of nutrition.

His second company helps communities secure a continuous energy supply and remain safe by producing and installing green energy solutions such as solar panels and energy-efficient lighting systems. It also provides power banks that last 8 to 10 hours, which provide steady energy to security cameras.

In his third venture, Nawid hopes to help Afghan women producers of traditional clothing secure a source of income.