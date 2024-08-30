Using Tech to Improve Access to Meds in Jordan

With this intention in mind, Luay’s interest was caught by the UNITAR Great Ideas Space 2022: Entrepreneurship for Public Health and COVID-19 Recovery programme. The programme, funded by the Government and People of Japan, aimed at fostering entrepreneurship by guiding participants in transforming their ideas into successful business projects. Luay saw in the programme an opportunity to further develop and refine his project. He applied and was quickly accepted.

The initial phases of the programme were delivered online through webinars and an e-learning platform, which provided foundational knowledge and resources to the learners. Luay says the material struck a good balance between being comprehensive and easy to apply, which he found particularly important for new entrepreneurs like himself.

Very good tips were given by the trainers so that we can optimize and increase the chances of the project succeeding.”– Luay Hussein Moh’d (Jordan), UNITAR alumnus

Thanks to his good performance during the first phases, Luay was invited to Hiroshima, Japan, as part of the 16 learners into the final phase. Transitioning from online learning to an in-person experience in Hiroshima gave Luay the opportunity to meet and exchange ideas with the resource persons as well as his course mates. These interactions provided him with valuable inputs to improve his project.

Beyond the classroom setting, the UNITAR programme also offered cultural activities and study tours. One of the most memorable activity for Luay was visiting the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which he described as “touching” and “unforgettable”.