Ryan Rackley Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Influence and Impact,” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

SCOTTSDALE, CA, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Ryan Rackley, in collaboration with Chris Voss and a team of global professionals, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status with the release of their book, “Influence and Impact” on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the book has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.



A significant factor in the book's success is Ryan Rackley, whose chapter, "The Negotiator’s Edge." Ryan's chapter delves into the intricacies of negotiation, both in professional settings and everyday life, emphasizing the importance of preparation, understanding the needs of all parties, and finding solutions that create value for everyone involved.



About Ryan Rackley:

Ryan Rackley has devoted his career to advocating for those at the negotiation table where the odds are often stacked against them. His meticulous preparation, tireless efforts, laser-focused intensity, and passionate dedication to making a positive difference have defined his approach to negotiation. Ryan's unique skills in conflict resolution and his relentless pursuit of knowledge within the realm of human influence have shaped his remarkable career.



Ryan's career trajectory is distinctive. He began his journey in a regional bank, gaining an in-depth understanding of operations, technology modernization, and the application of power and influence. He then transitioned to the architecture and sales side of negotiations, an experience that provided him with invaluable insights and a deep sense of empathy for the pressures faced during negotiations. Now, as a Partner at a prestigious boutique management consulting firm, Ryan leads and mentors a team of specialized technology contract negotiation consultants. He has personally negotiated over 500 major bank and credit union technology contracts, creating billions in measurable outcomes.



Ryan is an influential thought leader in the industry, regularly evangelizing his concepts through webinars, executive roundtables, and as a sought-after speaker at industry conferences. He is a named whitepaper author and has been recognized as a top innovative thinker by Windows IT Pro magazine. As a contributing author for GonzoBanker, his expertise in technology contract negotiations has been widely published in various industry periodicals.



In addition to his extensive professional experience, Ryan holds 12 technical certifications and a certification in Executive Presence and Leadership from The Wharton School. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from the prestigious Washburn University.

For more information or to contact Ryan Rackley, visit:

linkedin.com/in/rackley-ryan



