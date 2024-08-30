West End development to improve Linear Trail

Release date: 30/08/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government will be expanding the River Torrens Linear Park Trail at the site of the former West End Brewery in Thebarton, with the potential to create an additional 6000 square metres of green space.

The development of the open space will create an integrated connection between the Adelaide Park Lands and Linear Trail to help activate both open spaces.

The additional green space is featured in the draft master plan, with public consultation now open for the billion-dollar development.

The 1000 home West End project will set a new benchmark for inner city living and will target a world-class, vibrant, climate-resilient, mixed-use community on 8.4 hectares of land.

The development will celebrate the site’s extraordinary heritage and riverbank location, while driving both the ongoing transformation of the suburb and investment in the area.

It will attract approximately $1 billion in construction and development value.

A consortium including global design firm Arup, Breathe Architecture and landscape designers TCL has worked with Renewal SA to develop a master plan targeting:

1,000 homes and 20 per cent affordable housing

Create 6000 sqm of public space as part of an enhanced River Torrens Linear Park

An integrated street, cycle, walking and public transport network

A diverse range of medium-to-high density properties boasting parklands, river or city views

Sustainable buildings in a biodiverse ecological setting

30 per cent tree canopy coverage

6 Star Green Star Communities rating

Mixed uses that will include retail, commercial, government services and hospitality

More than 4000 jobs during construction, with upwards of 300 people working in the precinct on an ongoing basis

Continuous celebration of the site’s history and heritage with the adaptive reuse of the Walkerville Brewhouse, activation of the area around the Thebarton Cottage foundations, as well as recognition and celebration of First Nations culture

Neighbourhood rejuvenation and investment in the broad precinct and surrounds.

The draft master plan will also propose an innovative Mobility Hub, which will provide for locals who use their own car while also offering services such as share cars, scooters and e-bike charging.

South Australians are being invited to have their say on the draft master plan to help refine and guide the final design.

Engagement drop-in sessions for community members to learn more about the project and provide feedback will be held on Saturday, 31 August and Thursday, 5 September. Community members can also share their views anytime from 31 August to 22 September online at https://renewalsa.mysocialpinpoint.com

Following consultation, work will begin on finalising the master plan, which is expected to be released later this year. Construction is expected to start in mid-2025, with the first residents anticipated to move in 2027.

To find out more about the in person drop in sessions visit https://renewalsa.sa.gov.au/projects/thebarton#stakeholders-and-community

For drone vision and images of the site click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

We want to create a world-class precinct that makes the most of its proximity to the city, Park Lands and the River Torrens.

Improving and increasing the public space along the Linear Trail and the Park Lands will help to activate both areas.

This new community will consist of 1000 sustainable homes with 20 per cent affordable and will provide diverse housing options for first home buyers, young professionals and essential workers.

This draft masterplan was developed following input from the community during last year’s Code Amendment process which highlighted the community’s initial aspirations for the site.

I encourage South Australians to take a look at the groundbreaking concepts in the plan and help guide the final design.

Attributable to Lucy Hood MP, Member for Adelaide

I’m really excited by the possibility of an extra 6000 square metres of open green space near the Riverbank and adjacent to our stunning Adelaide Park Lands.

This creates a fantastic opportunity to better connect the River Torrens Linear Park Trail into our Adelaide Park Lands, and further activate this area for locals, visitors, families, cyclists, runners and walkers.