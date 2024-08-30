Celebrating Coonawarra’s world-class wine at regional festival

Release date: 30/08/24

More than 50 unique food and wine experiences will showcase the best of the Coonawarra wine region and demonstrate why South Australia is the national leader for ‘good food and wine’.

The Coonawarra Cabernet Celebrations’ program launched today at the National Wine Centre. From 1-20 October, festivalgoers will enjoy a range of degustation dinners, masterclasses, tastings, winery tours, and more.

Festival highlights include the Coonawarra Golf Day, Pizza and Tunes at Raidis Estate, the International Cabernet Masterclass, as well as the longstanding Combined Wineries Cabernet Decade[nce] Tasting hosted by the Coonawarra Vignerons Association.

Coonawarra is one of the state’s 18 wine regions which has helped earn South Australia’s status a Great Wine Capital of the world – part of an international network which strengthens the state’s global reputation as a world leading wine producer.

The festival is supported by the State Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission’s Regional Event Fund 2024-25. The Fund aims to support the development of new and innovative regional events and grow existing events, to deliver a year-round events calendar that drives visitation and economic stimulus across regional South Australia.

The 20-day event will help drive visitation and expenditure in the Limestone Coast, which currently contributes $524 million to the South Australian visitor economy – well up on the region’s 2025 target of $479 million. Upcoming events also supported through the Regional Event Fund include the Flinders Ranges A Brush with Art, Grenache & Gourmet in the Fleurieu Peninsula, and the Clare Valley Festival of the Lamb.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Coonawarra is a tourism gem of the Limestone Coast, and our state, and the Coonawarra Cabernet Celebrations showcases exactly why.

I encourage visitors to linger longer in this beautiful region this October for the world-class wine, food and hospitality – and discover some of the reasons why South Australia is the national leader in ‘good food and wine’.

It is wonderful to support the festival through the South Australian Tourism Commission’s Regional Event Fund, helping deliver an enhanced festival experience and draw crowds to the region from locally and interstate.

Attributable to Heidi Guyett, Events & Marketing Coordinator Coonawarra Vignerons

There will be plenty of opportunities for wine aficionados, foodies and visitors alike to explore and experience Coonawarra, whilst enjoying the world-class wines, country hospitality and sense of community the region offers.

This year’s program is features over 50 food and wine experiences to be enjoyed.

The participating wineries have gone to great lengths to offer an exciting array of events.

From pizza and pasta days, to high end wine dinners, vertical tastings to blending sessions, winery tours, masterclasses, and long lunches, the region will offer visitors (and locals alike) the opportunity to experience and discover the best of Coonawarra.

With a range of renowned regional wineries offering up events all month long, there is no shortage of activities to celebrate, activate and educate your senses.

The event program aims to feature a wide variety of offerings to suit a whole range of visitors. From cooking classes, chocolate, cheese, cricket and wine tastings, as well as live music, there’s so much to choose from! The hardest part really will be deciding where to go first!

Not all of Coonawarra’s producers have cellar doors, so this is a great opportunity for them to be involved in the festival, and for guests to taste their wines and meet the faces behind them.