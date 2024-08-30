Reflo Announced as Performance Apparel Partner at Sport Impact Summit 2024

The sustainable sportswear manufacturer, Reflo, has joined the new global sport, sustainability and health summit that will launch in Dubai this December.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reflo, the leading sustainable performance brand, has today been announced as the official Performance Apparel partner of Sport Impact Summit. This collaboration provides the platform to showcase Reflo's commitment to promoting sustainability within the sports industry and aligns with Sport Impact Summit's mission to create a more sustainable, healthier planet through the power of sport.Sport Impact Summit brings together world-class athletes, sports organisations, sports teams, academics, the green finance community, and corporations in a bid to harness sport as a force for change. Reflo’s partnership highlights the company's dedication to environmental responsibility and its innovative approach to sustainable performance wear.Reflo is renowned for its cutting-edge sportswear, designed with sustainability at its core. Its clothing is made from advanced technical fabrics woven from recycled waste and produced using eco-friendly methods to create high-performance sportswear that minimises environmental impact. By partnering with Sport Impact Summit, Reflo will demonstrate its rapidly expanding portfolio of the world’s leading sports teams and athletes which includes England men’s football captain Harry Kane, who are adopting the brand. Sport Impact Summit will include Reflo apparel across its own team uniforms and merchandise ranges.Reflo's Co-Founder, Rory Macfadyen, said, “Our mission is to become the most sustainable sportswear brand in the world, and we’re delighted to partner with Sport Impact Summit as a step on that journey. Working together as part of a team striving to make the world a better, more sustainable place is something we, at Reflo, are really excited about. Keep your eyes out for some of the incredible plans we have in December.”Sean Morris, Co-Founder of Sport Impact Summit and Former First-Class Cricketer, said, “Reflo is genuinely innovating in the sports apparel space, they are committed, brave and up for the challenge - exactly what we are looking for in our partners. We look forward to working together, learning from the best and changing the planet’s scoreboard.“With Sport Impact Summit, we are aiming to drive change and support sustainability and health projects worldwide, including further investment in sport sustainability programmes.”The partnership with Sport Impact Summit is a natural fit for Reflo, as both organisations share a vision of harnessing the power of sport to drive positive change. The summit serves as a platform for discussion, collaboration, and action, bringing together diverse stakeholders to tackle pressing global issues through the power of sports.This trailblazing inaugural event, hosted at the Atlantis hotel, The Palm, Dubai on 4th and 5th December 2024, promises to create powerful narratives, drawing on the influence of sports stars to inspire a billion people to take action for the planet's wellbeing and their own health.As the summit edges closer, Sport Impact Summit will continue to reveal its lineup of Impact Partners, sponsors and Impact Champions. The message is clear: the game is on, and failure is not an option.For more information, visit sportimpactsummit.com ENDSNotes to editors:About Reflo:Reflo is a performancewear brand on a mission to change the sportswear game, for good. To become the most sustainable sportswear brand in the world. Reflo specialises in sustainable, technical sportswear for partners, teams and athletes at all levels. Operating primarily within the EMEA region, specifically the UK, Europe, and the UAE, while also expanding its presence in the US, Mexico, and Japan.Reflo prioritises the sourcing, design and development of recycled and circular sportswear solutions, as well as sustainable packaging, delivery services, waste management and wider environmental initiatives.For Reflo, sustainability is a continuous journey. They are always looking for new ways to be innovative when it comes to sustainability, performance, quality and design, and they won't stop pushing the boundaries of what's possible.In 2024, Harry Kane, England men’s football captain, announced himself as an investor and ambassador, marking a monumental milestone for the brand on the world stage.For more information, visit their website at Reflo.com CONTACT:Matt WilliamsReflo PR consultantEmail: matt.williams@keepcomms.comMobile: +44 7818364184Reflo general PR enquiries:Email: PR@reflo.comAbout Sport Impact Summit:Sport Impact Summit will take place on 4th and 5th December 2024 at the Atlantis hotel, The Palm, Dubai.1,500 attendees will gain valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration with like-minded individuals to positively impact the planet during the two-day summit.The event promises a cutting-edge and action-focused agenda providing insightful keynotes, panel discussions and deep-dive breakout streams. It offers an unrivalled collection of speaking talent from the world of sport, business, green finance and sustainability.The Atlantis hotel offers unparalleled luxury, world-class facilities, and a strategic location. The hotel’s expansive conference centre is equipped with advanced technology, providing a seamless experience for presentations and networking.Sport Impact Summit will look to unite action and inspire 1 billion to join the team across seven pillars:• Innovation and Technology• Sustainable Sponsorship• Education and Communication• Human Health• Equality and Inclusion• Green Investment• LegacyFurther information and media requests:For more information or to request an interview with the Sport Impact Summit founders, please contact:

