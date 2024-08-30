Science and Innovation on winners of Irish Tech Challenge

More than 350 South African-owned, growth-stage tech start-ups that focus on fulfilling the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) submitted entries for the 2024 Irish Tech Challenge initiative.

Led by the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa in partnership with Wits University's Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the Technology Innovation Agency and Dogpatch Labs, this year's competition culminated in seven start-ups being named as winners.

Now in its third successive year, the collaborative initiative aims to forge mutually beneficial partnerships between South African entrepreneurs and Irish technology expertise, leveraging Ireland's global tech hub status.

The seven selected start-ups will undergo an intensive pre-acceleration programme with workshops, masterclasses and mentorship sessions in South Africa. These will conclude with a showcase at Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct at the end of August. They will then head to Ireland in September 2024 for an acceleration programme with Dogpatch Labs, a 500-member strong start-up and innovation hub located in Dublin.

The winning innovators and their start-ups are:

Ms Charnté Marthinus – Smartview Technology.

Mr Ahren Posthumus – Momint.

Mr Priaash Ramadeen – The Awareness Company.

Mr Jabulani Nyembe – Athena.

Ms Michelle Geere – AdBot.

Ms Prudence Simelane – Samanjalo.

Mr Kgololo Lekoma – Credipple.

"This initiative exemplifies the strength of Irish-South African collaboration in technology and innovation. It underscores Ireland's commitment to fostering global technological partnerships and supporting young entrepreneurs in realising their potential on the world stage. We look forward to their journeys and the impact they will have in promoting inclusive economic growth in South Africa," said Ambassador of Ireland to South Africa, H.E. Mr Austin Gormley.

The prizes of the Irish Tech Challenge include up to €10 000 in funding for each winner and a funded trip to Ireland where they will participate in a curated business networking programme with access to the country's top business leaders and the Irish tech ecosystem, with potential opportunities for further funding and acceleration support to position their global scaling strategy, in collaboration with Dogpatch Labs.

The Acting Director-General of the DSI, Mr Daan Du Toit said: "The Irish Tech Challenge represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between South African ingenuity and global markets. This partnership unlocks new opportunities for our local tech entrepreneurs, contributing significantly to sustainable economic development."

Mr Mark Harris, CEO of the Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, looks forward to the future of South African start-ups. "The talent and innovation we've seen this year are testament to the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit in South Africa. Our role in nurturing these startups in the pre-acceleration phase at the Tshimologong Precinct has always been immensely rewarding, and we're excited to see how they evolve and make their mark globally."

Mr Hesus Inoma, Entrepreneur in Residence at Dogpatch Labs, agreed: "We are excited to play a part in South Africa's brightest tech start-ups journey. We believe in the power of cross-border collaboration to catalyse innovation, and this challenge is a perfect example of how international partnerships can ignite transformative growth in the tech sector."

High-growth tech entrepreneurs are pivotal for innovation, economic growth, job creation and poverty alleviation. However, South African tech entrepreneurs face challenges like limited resources, lack of access and high technology costs when scaling globally. The Irish Tech Challenge plays a crucial role in breaking down these barriers, empowering South African start-ups to thrive on the global stage.

