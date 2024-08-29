Submit Release
Feedback wanted on licensing recruiters of foreign workers

CANADA, August 29 - Government invites the public to provide their input on new draft regulations under the Temporary Foreign Worker Protection Act.

The Act includes a requirement for foreign national recruiters to be licenced. The proposed regulations contain added details about the licensing requirements for recruiters. Once the consultations on the proposed regulations are complete, recruiters who enlist foreign nationals for jobs in PEI will be required to apply for a licence, unless they are exempt under the Act. 

“Temporary foreign workers contribute significantly to our economy and primary sectors, and it is our responsibility to ensure they are protected and treated with the respect and fairness they deserve.”

-  Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population Minister Jenn Redmond

The Act was passed in the provincial legislature in spring 2022 following previous public consultations. The current consultations relate only to the new proposed regulations associated with the Act.

The deadline to submit feedback is September 19, 2024.

Media contact:
Hillary Proctor
Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population
hproctor@gov.pe.ca

