Macao Chinese Orchestra New Concert Season Kicks Off with “Splendor of the Strings” Highlighting the Charm of Chinese Sizhu Music with Diverse Music Styles

MACAU, August 30 - Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Season Opening Concert “Splendor of the Strings” will be held on 1 September (Sunday) at 8pm at Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Under the baton of Zhang Lie, the new Music Director and Principal Conductor, the Macao Chinese Orchestra, joined by the violinist Lao Li, the Chinese percussion performer Yin Fei, the Western percussion performer Liu Heng, and the Sheng performer Jia Lei, will demonstrate a perfect combination of Chinese and Western instruments.

The two top-notch percussionists, Yin Fei and Liu Heng, will open the Concert by staging the Duo Percussion Concerto “New Century of the Dragon Year” 1st Movement - The Sun by Kuan Nai Chung. While Lao Li, the young violinist who has been making a name for herself on the international music scene in recent years, will perform the “Violin Concerto No. 1” by Zhao Jiping. In addition, Macao Chinese Orchestra will bring Jiangnan sizhu music to the Concert by rendering “Yun Shao” and “Symphony in Sizhu”, two vibrant pieces which will allow the audience to immerse themselves in a poetic and elegant wonderland of art.

Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season is organised by Cultural Affairs Bureau, coordinated by Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and supported by the BOC Macau. Tickets for the concert are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network, priced at MOP380, MOP250, MOP180 and MOP120. The new Concert Season offers various half-price packages. Macao residents can enjoy a 50% discount on the tickets of Concert of Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland - “Fiery Trees and Silver Flowers”; purchase of any number of tickets at any price of any 2 concerts conducted by the Music Director Zhang Lie can enjoy a 50% discount. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com. The Concert Season Booklets are available at all Macau Ticketing Network outlets, free of charge. For more information and concert details, please visit Macao Chinese Orchestra’s website at www.ochm-macau.org.