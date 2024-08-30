Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season to be Unveiled by “A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Sylvia Chang and Lio Kuokman”

MACAU, August 30 - Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season will be unveiled on 31 August (Saturday) at 8pm at Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Lio Kuokman, the Music Director and Principal Conductor of Macao Orchestra, in collaboration with Sylvia Chang, the award-winning actress, will present the Opening Concert “A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Sylvia Chang and Lio Kuokman” for music enthusiasts. A cocktail reception will be held before the Concert and music enthusiasts are welcome to join in.

Taking “Creating Infinity” as the theme, the new Concert Season will present timeless masterpieces of different styles and eras. Under the baton of Lio Kuokman, the Music Director and Principal Conductor, Macao Orchestra will render the incidental music for Shakespeare’s famous romantic comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, composed by Mendelssohn, featuring the world-famous “Wedding March”. And Sylvia Chang, the award-winning actress, screenwriter and director, will showcase her remarkable talents by portraying all fourteen characters. With the dramatic adaptation and lyrics translation by Chiao Yuan-Pu, a renowned writer and music scholar, the incidental music will be fully presented. The sopranos Vivian Yau and Rena Fujii, and the Ladies of Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus will also join Macao Orchestra to perform in this Concert. At 7 pm on the night of the Opening Concert, an opening cocktail reception will be held at the 2nd floor of Macao Cultural Centre, with fine wine and light refreshments provided. The public is warmly invited to join in the celebration of the opening of the Concert Season.

The Concert “A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Sylvia Chang and Lio Kuokman” is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., with the support of BOC Macau . It will last approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with an interval. Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network, priced at MOP400, MOP300, MOP200 and MOP180. Tickets for the opening cocktail reception are priced at MOP100, and Friends of OM can enjoy a 20% discount. The public can purchase tickets through Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.