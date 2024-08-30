Social Development commemorates International Overdose Day in Kwamhlanga, 30 Aug

South Africa is in the midst of a crisis of substance abuse that manifests itself through cases of drug overdose, alcohol and drug abuse. Substance abuse is one of the main drivers of social ills such as the spread of HIV/Aids, school dropout, crime, violence as well as Gender Based Violence and Femicide. This has a negative impact on our society leading to the destruction of individuals, families and communities.

This is the reason the department will commemorate international overdose day on Friday, 30 August 2024, Kwamhlanga in Mpumalanga.



International Overdose Awareness Day is commemorated annually on the 30th of August. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, this day is an opportunity to honour those who have lost their lives, acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind and to redouble efforts to end avoidable overdose deaths.



According to the World Drug Report (UNODC, 2021), approximately 275 million people used drugs in that year. It is estimated that deaths related to drug use increased by 45% over the last decade. This increase is mainly attributable to drug overdose incidences and Covid 19 seems to have accelerated the trend of increasing overdose deaths.



The Department of Social Development leads the fight against substance abuse as mandated by the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Abuse Act 70 of 2008. The provision of comprehensive programmes and interventions is in response to the scourge of substance abuse in the country. The department implements these programmes in collaboration with stakeholders who play an active role in the fight against substance abuse.



As part of implementing the National Drug Master Plan (NDMP) 2019-2024, the DSD will raise awareness on the importance of this day.



This will be held in collaboration with the Provincial Drug Forum, Departments of Health, Correctional Services and Justice, the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Treatment Centre, Recovering Service User and Parents.

On the day, risks, behavioral patterns, and factors associated with overdose will be raised under this year’s theme: “Together we can”. This theme highlights the power and importance of communities to stand together in the fight against overdose as another form of substance abuse.



The International Overdose Awareness Day is one of the platforms the department uses to fight the stigma surrounding overdose fatalities. It emphasizes that deaths resulting from drug overdoses are preventable.



Kwa Mhlanga and Thembisile Hani Municipality in Mpumalanga have been identified as hotspots where the abuse of substances such as Nyaope is prevalent. It is for this reason that the DSD has taken a decision to commemorate and raise awareness of the harmful effects of substances including overdose in this area.



Members of the media are invited to attend and cover International Overdose Awareness Day planned as follows:



Date: Friday, 30 August 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Vezubuhle Community Hall, Kwa Mhlanga, Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, Mpumalanga Province



Media can RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Lentsoane on 0664806845 / e-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za



Media enquiries may be forwarded to

Mr Bathembu Futshane

Cell: 073 993 9391

E-mail: bathembuf@dsd.gov.za