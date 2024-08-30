Monochrome by Emel Balci Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Monochrome

Emel Balci's Luxury Villa Design, Monochrome, Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Emel Balci's work, "Monochrome," as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade acknowledges the exceptional design and innovation showcased in Balci's luxury villa project, positioning it among the finest examples of interior design worldwide.The recognition of Monochrome by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. Balci's design exemplifies current trends and best practices, demonstrating a masterful blend of minimalism, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. This award-winning project serves as an inspiration for designers, showcasing the potential for creating captivating spaces that enhance the user experience and push the boundaries of interior design.Monochrome stands out for its exceptional design features and meticulous attention to detail. The project's hallmark is the impressive hall section, complemented by a striking wooden sliding curtain system in the dining area. The 7.5-meter-high Sominine wall design elegantly divides the living and dining sections, creating a seamless flow between spaces. Balci's skillful use of a monochrome palette and natural materials contributes to the villa's modern, warm, and inviting atmosphere.Receiving the Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Emel Balci's design prowess and dedication to excellence. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the Emel Balci brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of luxury villa design. The award also motivates the brand's team to continue striving for the highest standards of design, functionality, and user experience.Interested parties may learn more at:About Emel BalciEmel Balci is a renowned interior designer from Turkey, known for her exceptional work in the field of luxury villa and boutique residential projects. With her studio, ML Architecture , established in Istanbul in 2010, Balci has garnered significant attention for her innovative design approach called "Touching." This method focuses on transforming spaces with minimal interventions, utilizing existing materials to create stunning results. Balci's projects have been featured in numerous interior design publications, newspapers, and television programs, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the Turkish design industry.About ML ArchitectureFounded by Master Architect Emel Balci in 2010, ML Architecture is a prominent player in the construction sector, renowned for its groundbreaking architectural and interior design solutions. The company's signature "touching*" method, pioneered by Balci, focuses on rapidly revitalizing living spaces in a cost-effective and non-disruptive manner, maximizing the potential of existing materials. This innovative approach has transformed the way people perceive and experience their living environments.About Ml ArchitectureMl Architecture is an architecture and interior design company founded in 2010 by Emel Balci. As a design and construction firm, Ml Architecture has been providing exceptional services to its clients for over a decade, with Balci at the helm as the driving force behind the company's success.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that combine aesthetic appeal with functionality, reflecting the designer's skill and understanding of industry standards. Silver A' Design Award recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. The award celebrates designs that make a notable impact on everyday life, incorporating original innovations and eliciting a strong emotional response. Receiving the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement, recognizing the exceptional talent and expertise of the designers behind these remarkable works.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes excellence and innovation in interior design. The award welcomes entries from a wide range of participants, including leading interior design firms, innovative companies, and influential brands. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding design capabilities. The A' Design Award is committed to advancing the interior design industry and inspiring future trends through its rigorous selection process, which involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that benefit society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiorcompetition.com

