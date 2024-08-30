CBP to host 9th Virtual Career Expo

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will host a Virtual Career Expo on September 5 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET. The expo will highlight law enforcement and mission support opportunities across the nation.

“CBP offers many career paths that allow individuals to serve their country in a variety of ways,” said Andrea Bright, Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner. “In addition, CBP is committed to the growth of its employees, offering extensive training and development programs – ensuring that every employee has the tools and knowledge necessary to advance their career.”

There will be multiple presentations throughout the day and recruiters will be available to speak with potential candidates. Panels include:

Become a Border Patrol Agent at 11:10 a.m.

Mission Operations Support Opportunities at 12:20 p.m.

Become a Customs and Border Protection Officer at 1:30 p.m.

CBP Law Enforcement Opportunities at 2:40 p.m.

CBP Benefits at 3:50 p.m.

The event lobby will open several days in advance, allowing registrants to browse videos, booth content, application links, FAQs, and other resources in advance of the expo. To register for the event, visit the Career Expo page.

CBP is the nation’s largest law enforcement agency and offers careers ranging from law enforcement, agriculture, information technology, science, human resources, and many other occupational fields. CBP is currently offering newly appointed Border Patrol Agents a $20,000 recruitment incentive upon successful completion of the academy and three years of service, and an additional $10,000 for those accepting hard-to-fill locations.

For more information on a career with CBP visit the Careers page, follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @CBPJobs, LinkedIn and Facebook.