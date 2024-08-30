Elephant Robotics Shines at World Robot Conference with Humanoid and Bionic Robots and STEM Solutions at EduTECH

Elephant Robotics draws global spotlight at World Robot Conference with humanoid and bionic robots and STEM education robotics solution at EduTECH conference.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With breakthroughs in large language models and AI technologies, the advancement of humanoid robots has emerged as a major trend in the development of the robotics industry. In recent years, the humanoid robot sector has seen explosive growth, with an increasing number of bipedal and wheeled humanoid robots entering the market. With the unwavering vision of "Enjoy Robot World," Elephant Robotics actively engages in international robotics events and exhibitions to fully showcase the charm of its collaborative robots, bionic robots, humanoid robots, and robotics education solution. In August, Elephant Robotics participated in 2 major industry events: the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing and the EduTECH Conference in Melbourne.The World Robot Conference (WRC) is a prestigious international event, recognized as the largest and most influential gathering in China's robotics field. It is a hub for the latest advancements in robotics and automation, attracting global industry leaders, researchers, engineers, and technology enthusiasts. The 2024 conference, themed “Co-Fostering New Quality Productive Forces for a Shared intelligent Future,” focused on technological innovation and practical applications, deepening the “robotics + applications” landscape.At WRC, Elephant Robotics' booth drawed over 5,000 visitors. Their lifelike bionic robotic companion pets, the metaAnimal series , captivated the crowd, sparking lively interactions. They featured many robots, including Mercury Humanoid Series Robots, 6 DOF cobot myCobot Series, 6 DOF robot arm mechArm 270, 4 DOF robotic arm ultraArm P340, robot cat metaCat, robot dog metaDog and robot panda metaPanda. The metaAnimal series reflects the company's mission to bring robots into everyone’s life, offering innovative robotics solution for home companionship and allowing everyone to experience the convenience and benefits of having robots in homes. These bionic rpbots are designed for seamless interaction, providing emotional support to kids, adults, seniors, and individuals with autism and dementia. In home settings, they serve as comforting robot companions that help reduce loneliness, aid cognitive development, alleviate anxiety, and mitigate aggressive behaviors. By fostering a sense of proactive responsibility and contributing to overall mental well-being, these bionic pets bring meaningful, positive interactions into daily life.The development of embodied AI and humanoid robots is advancing rapidly, marking a significant shift in the robotics landscape. Joey Song, CEO of Elephant Robotics, stated, "Leveraging our 8 years of expertise in AI and robotics, we launched our first wheeled humanoid robot, Mercury X1, at the end of last year." Elephant Robotics' Mercury Humanoid Series is set to become the preferred choice for those seeking reliable, scalable, and robust solutions in commercial services and smart home applications. Wheeled humanoid robots offer distinct advantages over bipedal humanoid robots, including enhanced mobility, greater dexterity, and lower complexity, making them ideal for commercialization. In scenarios requiring only basic mobility, deploying a mobile chassis with high-performance LiDAR instead of legs significantly reduces costs and shifts the development focus to optimizing dual-arm collaboration and eye-in-hand calibration capabilities. This design enables precise and efficient mobile manipulation, maximizing both operational performance and development resources. The Mercury Humanoid Series takes this a step further by integrating large language models (LLMs), allowing these robots to excel in complex tasks through voice command recognition and comprehensive information processing. In the hospitality industry, they can function as waitstaff or delivery robots, managing repetitive tasks such as serving drinks and transporting items, thereby boosting efficiency and reducing labor costs. In home settings, they serve as personal assistants, aiding with chores like sweeping, folding clothes, and washing dishes. Joey Song remarked, "As the global ageing population and workforce shortages become more prevalent alongside technological advancements, we recognize the pivotal contribution of humanoid robots in fostering global economic development. In the future, we are committed to developing more wheeled humanoid robots to expand the application of humanoid robots in commercial services and intelligent home environments."Before attending the WRC, Elephant Robotics showcased its innovative robotics technology at EduTECH, Australia’s largest conference and exhibition for educators and EdTech providers. This prestigious event serves as a platform for sharing insights and experiences to inspire and empower educators to become the change-makers the sector needs and drive meaningful change in education. Participation in the EduTECH provided Elephant Robotics with an opportunity to present its robotics education solution and robotics workshops, drawing widespread attention from global educators and scholars.During this two-day exhibition, Elephant Robotics' booth attracted numerous attendees who experienced the company’s lightweight collaborative robots and lifelike bionic robot pets. These robots were highly recognized for their potential in educational settings. Elephant Robotics showcased diverse robotic products, including 4 DOF robotic arm ultraArm P340, 6 DOF cobot myCobot 280, 6 DOF cobot myCobot 320, 7 DOF robot arm myArm 300, mobile robot myAGV 2023 and Artificial Intelligence Kit. Additionally, the bionic robot pets metaCat, metaDog, and metaPanda attracted significant attention. By providing these versatile learning tools, Elephant Robotics is committed to supporting educators in their mission to inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. Their education solutions aim to make advanced robotics accessible, offering students a glimpse into the potential of technology to transform industries and solve real-world challenges, thus shaping the future of education. Hunter Chen, Director and Vice President of Elephant Robotics, noted, "In response to the challenges in STEM and higher education, we have developed robotics solution that offer many workshops, designed to enhance students' practical skills and hands-on experience. We engaged with numerous visitors, particularly educators and school representatives, gaining valuable insights into their preferences when selecting educational robots. These insights will be instrumental in further optimizing our robotics education solution."At these 2 exhibitions, Elephant Robotics garnered extensive international media coverage from more than 30 outlets, including CCTV, BRTV, and China Xinhua News. These media coverages highlighted the innovative features and significant impact of the company’s wheeled humanoid robots Mercury series and bionic robot pets metaAnimal series. Through participation in WRC and EduTECH, Elephant Robotics gained valuable industry insights through exchanges with robot enthusiasts, experts, and educators worldwide. This feedback will drive the company to continually advance humanoid robotics technology, enhance human-robot interaction, and deliver more education solutions and research platforms.

