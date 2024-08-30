National Education Leaders Launch, Best in Ed, a New Organization Following the Dissolution of FreedomWorks

Following the dissolution of a 40-year national conservative organization in May 2024, education leaders are proud to announce the launch of Best In Ed.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the dissolution of a 40-year national conservative organization in May 2024, education leaders are proud to announce the launch of Best In Ed , a national organization dedicated solely to grassroots advocacy and leadership development within the K-12 education space.Best In Ed emerged from the absence of the Building Education for Students Together (BEST) initiative, which began in 2020 under the leadership of Laura Zorc, the former Executive Director of BEST at FreedomWorks. This initiative originally aimed to elevate parental choice and rights during the pandemic, addressing challenges like school closures and significant learning loss.Quickly becoming one of FreedomWorks' most impactful programs, BEST demonstrated its ability to usher in a commitment to long-term solutions for transforming the K-12 education system. The new organization, Best In Ed, is positioned to carry on the vital work and will remain focused as a national leader in grassroots education advocacy, supported by a network of dedicated leaders across the country.The Best team will concentrate on efforts they pioneered during the pandemic, including recruiting and training school board candidates while providing ongoing support once elected. The team is recognized for their in-depth professional development curriculum on the fundamentals and foundations of school board members, coupled with their 8-session course led by current and former school board members.President of Best In Ed Laura Zorc commented, “We are at a critical juncture in our country where parents are eager to take on leadership roles in their children’s education. Over the last four years we saw firsthand the impact we are making, and through Best In Ed, many of us have united to continue our vital work, equipping parents and local leaders with resources to lead the charge for change.in their communities.”Since launching these initiatives, the Best team has successfully assisted 165 school board candidates to victory and mentored nearly 900 school board members, creating a national network that positively impacts approximately 2.6 million K-12 public school students.New to the portfolio, the organization has introduced the Best Academies microschool model, guiding their first leader opening on August 26, 2024, in Florida with plans for 29 more launches in the next three years, further expanding educational opportunities for families nationwide.For more information about Best In Ed and its initiatives, please visit ww.BestInEd.org.####**Best In Ed's mission is to enhance student achievement in America, one community at a time, by cultivating education leaders who prioritize academic success and innovation, advocate for educational freedom, and empower parents in the decision-making process.

