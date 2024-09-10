TapClicks and Runday.AI Partner to Deliver AI Sales Agents that Boost Engagement

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced a new technology and distribution partnership with Runday.AI which provides branded generative AI sales agents that elevate engagement with a deep understanding of a company’s mission, products and services. Runday.AI is the latest addition to the TapClicks Marketplace solutions ecosystem.

This new, integrated Runday.AI solution will boost engagement by up to 20X compared with landing pages and forms by answering buyer questions and booking qualified appointments while providing actionable insights to the sales team from an integrated visitor dashboard.

Companies in a wide range of different verticals will benefit, spanning operations large and small, technology and SaaS, consumer goods, services, agencies, brands, franchises, and non-profits.

Key features and benefits for client adopters of Runday.AI, part of the TapClicks Marketplace, include:

● Generative AI sales agents that increase engagements from conversations, ads, and content by 20X compared to forms and landing pages, turning leaking funnels into sales. Boosts engagement with AI-fueled conversations about brand offerings and automatically books qualified appointments by answering inquiries and capturing inbound leads across multiple channels.

● A spreadsheet-driven, no-code platform that learns and understands the client brand by reading existing marketing, sales, and support content. The content-driven platform requires no programming and can easily be updated and enhanced.

● Integration with lead sources such as ads, content, and social media, replacing underperforming forms with conversations. Platform and data integration with TapClicks, as well as marketing systems, APIs, and databases. Generates qualified leads, tracking followers and connections over outbound channels.

● An enterprise dashboard so client sales teams can track visitors' behavior across the website and monitor every conversation, including visible, live chat options for all conversations. Provides proactive, actionable alerts when high-profile buyers engage for quick sales action. Includes scores by lead quality and is fully integrated with CRM-integrated lead scoring.

Sanjay Bhatia, founder of Runday.AI, stated, “This new partnership will elevate the value and ROI TapClicks is bringing to its ecosystem providing additional relevance in the age of AI. It’s revolutionary, and we believe that AI will ultimately replace mobile web experiences and the need for customer service agents entirely.”

Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer at TapClicks, commented, “Runday.AI technology is a perfect complement to the TapClicks Smart Marketing platform. We share the vision of the power of AI in a variety of applications to benefit marketing and sales organizations across the board.”

Runday.AI technology is already in use at Flatfee, which helps businesses go global by offering an AI-driven, one-stop compliance solution that includes legal, accounting, HR, tax, and other essential services. Ning Zhang, founder and CEO at FlatFee, commented, “We use Runday because we have unique problems that other providers cannot address. We have clients from around the globe, and we have very complex knowledge services, including laws and regulations which change constantly. Most AI systems cannot handle all this information correctly. With Runday’s solution, the AI can reply in whatever language the client inputs.

Also, the ability to easily integrate our AI knowledge base is super important. Using an API to connect with our AI database is fantastic. The interface prompts users to calendar a meeting or talk to a real person, which is very, very helpful. I highly recommend it.” See a short Flatfee video at https://youtu.be/UaKzKwVnk8k?si=nTjw5LII8zUrCe2N.

Together, TapClicks and Runday.AI are driving the deployment of relevant, proven AI technology to accelerate sales and reduce sales costs for their mutual clients. This new AI Marketplace ecosystem solution is available now, from both TapClicks and Runday.AI.

About Runday.AI:

Runday.AI helps revenue teams boost engagement 20X with AI sales agents that answer buyer questions to book qualified appointments while offering 24/7 customer service. For more information, see www.runday.ai and follow on social media. Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Rundayai-Always-Available/61550839335540/, Instagram: www.instagram.com/rundayai/, x: https://x.com/Runday_AI and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/runday-ai/.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9,000 MarTech/AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks, please visit us at www.tapclicks.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.