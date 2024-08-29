Crop Report for the Period August 20 to August 26, 2024

CANADA, August 29 - Released on August 29, 2024

Producers have made good progress with harvest over the past week with 25 per cent of the crop now harvested, ahead of the 5-year average of 21 per cent. The storms brought strong winds and heavy hail and in some areas, the hail was as large as golf balls, resulting in total crop loss for some producers. Producers are hoping for warm clear days to help their crops mature and avoid additional harvesting delays.

The southwest is leading harvest progress with 44 per cent of their crop off, followed by the southeast with 28 per cent, the east central with 25 per cent, the west-central with 15 per cent, the northeast with 12 per cent and the northwest with seven per cent. It is reported that some producers in the border areas of the southwest and west-central regions could wrap up harvest by next week.

Due to the heavy thunderstorms experienced over the past week, topsoil moisture has improved for some regions while others are still experiencing dry conditions. These areas will need substantial rainfall and snow coverage to ensure a good start to the 2025 growing season.

Topsoil moisture for cropland is rated as one per cent surplus, 39 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 24 per cent very short. Hayland is rated as 33 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 27 per cent very short. Finally, pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 22 per cent adequate, 39 per cent short and 39 per cent very short.

There was a large amount of precipitation reported over the week, with a concentration of rain in the southeast region where the Glenavon area reported 94 mm and the Creelman area reported 76 mm. The central and northern regions received rain as well, ranging from 20 to 30 mm over the week. Receiving rain now has little benefit for the crops besides helping to mitigate fire risk.

Crop damage over the past week was mainly due to strong winds, heavy rain and hail resulting in lodged or completely lost crops.

Crop yields vary across the province with some producers experiencing higher than expected yields while others are once again seeing less than average in the areas hit hardest by the heat and dry conditions. As they make their way south, birds such as geese and cranes have moved into fields with swathed crops to feast for their long journey. Producers hope they do not stay too long or congregate in great numbers, which could result in trampled and eaten swaths.

There have been several field, equipment and bale fires across the province over the past week and producers are reminded to take precautions when operating or maintaining equipment, hauling bales and conducting any other activity that poses a fire risk. Producers should ensure they have fire mitigation resources at the ready and take it slow when working around power lines. The public is also reminded to exercise caution regarding machinery and equipment travelling on roadways. Harvest can be a stressful time for producers and the Farm Stress Line is available to provide support toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online - Download Crop Report.

Follow the 2024 Crop Report on Twitter at @SKAgriculture.

-30-

For more information, contact: