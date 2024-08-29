Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.6 Million In Career Training Grants To Nine South Texas Schools

TEXAS, August 29 - August 29, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced nine Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $2.6 million have been awarded to nine schools in south Texas by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). These JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping schools purchase and install equipment to train over 1,200 students for high-demand occupations as welders, food service managers, registered nurses, automotive service technicians, and more.

"Businesses and companies continue to flock to Texas and expand operations here because we have the most diverse, skilled workforce in the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Through these nine grants, Texas continues to support career and technical training programs to train over one thousand young Texans so they can be competitive in high-demand industries and help meet the needs of our growing state. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their efforts to prepare Texas students for good-paying jobs to support themselves and their families and to thrive in our booming economy.”

“The Lone Star State’s continued economic success depends on opportunities for the hardworking and skilled Texas workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These JET grants will help train many future job seekers for careers in a globally competitive market.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at Texas State Technical College – Harlingen.

The nine JET grants include:

La Joya Independent School District (ISD) : a $330,410 grant to train 130 students as food service managers in partnership with South Texas College.

: a $330,410 grant to train 130 students as food service managers in partnership with South Texas College. Lyford Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) : a $57,881 grant to train 139 students as automotive service technicians in partnership with Texas State Technical College - Harlingen.

: a $57,881 grant to train 139 students as automotive service technicians in partnership with Texas State Technical College - Harlingen. Monte Alto ISD : a $331,379 grant to train 126 students as welders in partnership with Texas State Technical College – Harlingen.

: a $331,379 grant to train 126 students as welders in partnership with Texas State Technical College – Harlingen. Rio Grande City CISD : a $221,713 grant to train 130 students as welders in partnership with South Texas College.

: a $221,713 grant to train 130 students as welders in partnership with South Texas College. Santa Maria ISD : a $332,326 grant to train 126 students as registered nurses in partnership with Texas Southmost College.

: a $332,326 grant to train 126 students as registered nurses in partnership with Texas Southmost College. Sharyland ISD : a $349,011 grant to train 126 students as registered nurses in partnership with Texas Southmost College.

: a $349,011 grant to train 126 students as registered nurses in partnership with Texas Southmost College. Texas State Technical College – Harlingen : a $317,842 grant to train 180 students as welders.

: a $317,842 grant to train 180 students as welders. Valley View ISD : a $311,323 grant to train 126 students as welders in partnership with South Texas College.

: a $311,323 grant to train 126 students as welders in partnership with South Texas College. Vanguard Academy: a $349,843 grant to train 126 students as welders in partnership with South Texas College.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

