Affordable, accessible homes for seniors open in the north

CANADA, August 29 - Seniors in Fort St. James and Telkwa are moving into two new buildings with a combined 48 rental homes that are affordable, accessible and centrally located.

“More affordable homes for independent seniors means more people can age gracefully and stay connected to local family and friends,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s Minister of Housing. “Our government is grateful for the partnerships that brought this much-needed supply of homes to both Fort St. James and Telkwa.”

These homes are a direct result of action taken to address needs in the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District, specifically Fort St. James and Telkwa, where there has been a lack of options for seniors wanting to downsize from their local homes.

“Canada’s seniors have helped shape this country and contribute to our communities every day,” said Harjit Sajjan, federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Minister Responsible for PacifiCan, on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “Thanks to this investment by our government, more seniors in Telkwa and Fort St. James will now have a place to call home that is accessible and meets their needs. Through this joint effort, we are creating a stable home environment where seniors can stay and be connected to local communities.”

Neghuni Ghunli-un, which means “knowledge keepers” in the Stuart Lake Nak’albun Dialect of Dakelh, the official language of Nak’azdli Whut’en, is located at 305 Pineridge Rd. in Fort St. James, next to the Stuart Lake Hospital.

The three-storey building in Fort St. James provides 36 one-bedroom units, including 33 adaptable units and three accessible units. Monthly rents range from $500 to $900, depending on tenant income. Connexus Community Resource Society is the building operator.

“These homes show how our government is committed to the seniors that built our rural communities and that they have access to good, affordable housing,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine. “By having these homes within the community, people will have one less thing to worry about as they grow older, and they will remain part of our beautiful valley, connected to friends and family into their retirement years.”

In Telkwa, Aldermere House is a one-storey, 12-unit building where each one-bedroom home is fully accessible for seniors with mobility challenges. Monthly rents range from $375 to $851, depending on tenant income. The homes include a bathroom, living and dining area, a kitchen and in-suite laundry. The building is managed by Telkwa Seniors Housing Society (TSHS).

The Province, through BC Housing, provided $4.7 million through the Community Housing Fund, as well as approximately $492,000 in annual operating funding for the affordable seniors housing project in Fort St. James. Additionally, the federal government, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), provided $3 million through the Affordable Housing Fund, as well as $16,000 in seed funding to support Neghuni Ghunli-un.

For Aldermere House, the Province, through BC Housing, provided approximately $1.3 million through the Community Housing Fund and will also provide approximately $61,000 in annual operating funding. Additionally, Aldermere House received $1.5 million of joint funding through the Canada Community Housing Initiative, which is jointly funded through the Canada – British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Both of these projects are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 200 homes in the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District.

Quotes:

Martin Elphee, mayor, District of Fort St. James –

“I thank all partners who played an important role in making this 36-unit affordable seniors independent apartment complex a reality. My council and I are grateful to have this new housing option for our senior and elder population to continue aging in place and living in Fort St. James.”

Leroy Dekens, mayor, Village of Telkwa –

“Congratulations on the official opening of Aldermere House. The Village of Telkwa is extremely excited to see completion of these additional affordable housing units for independent seniors in our community. I would like to extend a very hearty thank you to the Telkwa Seniors Housing Society, BC Housing and the Province for their endeavours to bring this much-needed project to fruition.”

Tom Clement, board chair, Connexus Community Resource Society –

“Connexus is thrilled to see this project become a reality. Like many communities, Fort St. James has a growing demand for more affordable seniors housing. Neghuni Ghunli-un will not only help meet this need, but also provide a sense of community and belonging, and we look forward to serving the needs of seniors in Fort St. James for years to come.”

John McDivitt, president, Telkwa Seniors Housing Society –

“The TSHS is pleased to offer 12 new affordable homes to seniors at Aldermere House. We are grateful to our project funders: BC Housing, CMHC, the Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation and the Village of Telkwa, as well as our hardworking team that has contributed to making this much-needed addition to the Telkwa community a reality.”

To learn about applying to Neghuni Ghunli-un and other housing from Connexus Community Resource Society, visit: https://connexus.ca/housing-services

To learn about B.C.’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing

To find the most requested Government of Canada housing information, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/finance/manage/housing.html

To find out about the National Housing Strategy, visit: http://www.placetocallhome.ca

For information about Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, visit: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

