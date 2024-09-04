USAEL Announces Strategic Partnership with NECC to Establish a Pipeline of Graduating Talent from K12 to Collegiate

USAEL and NECC announce strategic partnership

USAEL schools will access collegiate opportunities within the National Esports Collegiate Conference's network of over 500 colleges and universities

Empowering students to pursue their passion for competitive gaming in a way that unlocks college and career pathways is the foundation of this relationship.” — Adam Rosen, Co-founder, USAEL and CEO of Rally Cry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Academic Esports League (USAEL), a leading provider of esports education, today announced a partnership with the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC), home to esports competition for more than 500 colleges and universities throughout North America.The two organizations share a mutual goal of building a pathway for talent graduating from USAEL schools to access NECC member colleges and universities with established collegiate esports programs.Adam Rosen, co-founder of USAEL and CEO of Rally Cry, emphasized the critical importance of providing K12 students with career and college opportunities. "Empowering students to pursue their passion for competitive gaming in a way that unlocks college and career pathways is the foundation of this relationship," said Rosen. "Our partnership with NECC enables us to support our target audience of educators and students in K12 through their member network of colleges and universities, enabling students to access new collegiate opportunities, including scholarships."Jacob VanRyn, Commissioner of the NECC, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the synergy between the two organizations, "We’re extremely excited to announce this partnership with the USAEL. One of the best ways we can support our members is to provide them with a pipeline to connect with talented young players to recruit to their programs for future growth and development. This relationship will significantly help us enhance that effort.”The US Academic Esports League is preparing to launch a new academic season for its member schools in September 2024. In addition to the official competitive leagues and standards-based curriculum that the league is known for, USAEL is also expanding its programming to engage students and educators outside of competition, including watch parties, inter-school networking sessions, and career webinars with industry experts.The NECC will begin its fifth full year of competition during the upcoming fall semester. The conference is proud to be a positive home for the collegiate esports community.ABOUT THE NECCThe NECC fosters innovative competition experiences, provides quality broadcasting services, and works to support an inclusive community within collegiate esports. The NECC was started to provide the collegiate gaming community with the respect it warranted and deserved. The conference prides itself on responding to the needs of its schools, directors, coaches, and most importantly - its players.With more than 500 colleges and universities currently competing, the NECC strives to be a positive home for the collegiate gaming community.For more information about the NECC, their schools, games, and community, visit their website at https://necc.gg/ ABOUT THE US ACADEMIC ESPORTS LEAGUEThe United States Academic Esports League (USAEL) is a leading provider of esports education, committed to enhancing the academic experience of students through the power of gaming. With a focus on competition, curriculum, and careers, USAEL aims to revolutionize education by integrating gaming into the classroom. Learn more at www.usacademicesports.com

