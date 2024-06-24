Mastery Coding Announces AI Course for Educators and Partners with Knowledge Pillars to Enable New AI Certification Exam
Mastery Coding, a provider of coding, STEM, and computer science curriculum, today announced the release of Artificial Intelligence Essentials for Educators.THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mastery Coding, Inc., a provider of coding, STEM, and computer science curricula, today announced the release of Artificial Intelligence Essentials for Educators (AIEE). This new course and industry certification equips educators with foundational AI literacy to understand how AI works and how to engage productively and responsibly with AI technologies in school.
In addition, Mastery Coding announced a strategic partnership with Knowledge Pillars, a leading provider of coding and web development certification exams, to enable and deliver Mastery Coding’s new Artificial Intelligence Essentials for Educators (AIEE) certification exam via the Knowledge Pillars exam delivery platform.
Alan Sitomer, CEO and founder of Mastery Coding emphasized the critical importance of AI education in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape. "With the advent and mass adoption of Artificial Intelligence, it is essential to empower today’s educators and students with a deep understanding of AI not just for personal and professional growth but for the ethical and responsible use and development of future technologies. Our new course, along with the partnership with Knowledge Pillars, enables us to reach our target audience of educators, equip them with a foundational AI literacy, and offer certification through a trusted exam delivery platform."
Aaron Osmond, CEO of Knowledge Pillars Education, Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the synergy between the two companies and the use of Knowledge Pillars as the exam delivery partner of choice. "Partnering with Mastery Coding to deliver their AI Essentials certification exams aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, credible certification solutions for K12 educators and students worldwide. This collaboration enhances our platform’s offerings and supports our shared vision of equipping the next generation with the skills they need to excel in an increasingly digital world."
About Mastery Coding
Mastery Coding empowers students to meet the challenges of tomorrow through intelligent technology education. Using a research-based approach to instruction, Mastery Coding provides standards-based computer science, Esports and STEM curricula that combine critical thinking, integrated academics, and project-based learning.
About Knowledge Pillars Education, Inc.
Knowledge Pillars Education, Inc. specializes in providing cutting-edge certification exams in coding and web development for K12 students globally. With a commitment to enhancing digital literacy and technical proficiency, Knowledge Pillars delivers industry-recognized credentials that prepare students for the future workforce.
For more information, please contact:
Mindy Choates
Marketing Manager at FullCast Marketing Agency
Knowledge Pillars Education, Inc.
Email: Mindy.Choate@Knowledge-Pillars.com
Phone: 405-924-0755
Peter Polygalov
Mastery Coding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram