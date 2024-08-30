Tiller-Hewitt Partnership with Lake Charles Memorial Health System Drives $24.3 Million in Strategic Growth

Tiller-Hewitt works with healthcare leaders who want to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results.

Collaborative Efforts Unlock Significant Revenue and Market Share Expansion for LCMH and Memorial Medical Group

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANNA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies engaged in a strategic partnership to uncover $24.3 million in incremental net revenue growth for Lake Charles Memorial Health System (LCMH) and Memorial Medical Group (MMG). This impressive outcome was achieved by enhancing strategic services and specialties offered within the system through a focused, data-driven approach.Tiller-Hewitt worked closely with LCMH to deliver comprehensive data analysis and in-depth market research, allowing the health system to identify and prioritize key areas of opportunity. This foundation supported the creation and execution of immediate and intermediate strategic growth plans tailored to these high-potential service lines.Key elements of the partnership included:- Targeted Data Analysis and Market Insights: Tiller-Hewitt provided extensive research to identify the most promising areas for growth, enabling LCMH to focus its efforts where they would have the greatest impact.- Strategic Growth Plans: Tiller-Hewitt helped LCMH develop and implement both immediate and longer-term growth strategies, ensuring that the health system could rapidly capitalize on opportunities while also positioning itself for sustained success.- Removing Access Barriers: By identifying and addressing barriers that were limiting patient access, Tiller-Hewitt enabled LCMH to become the preferred choice for providers and patients, making the health system the “path of least resistance.”- Differentiated Outreach Strategy: A carefully crafted outreach plan was executed to clearly distinguish LCMH’s key service lines in the market, driving increased awareness and engagement.- Data-Driven Physician Liaison Program: Tiller-Hewitt’s physician liaison program played a crucial role in generating consistent referrals, driving significant revenue growth, and expanding LCMH’s market share.Through this collaborative process, Tiller-Hewitt not only delivered immediate, measurable results but also helped LCMH establish a strategic growth mindset and efficient processes that will support sustainable growth far into the future. Their Rapid Impact Strategic Growth solution has provided LCMH with an exceptional return on investment and has solidified the health system’s position as a leading provider in the region.“Tiller-Hewitt was my first call when I arrived here as the new CEO, based on my experience partnering successfully with them at previous organizations. Their team consistently provides the expertise needed to deeply engage and drive strategic growth in alignment with every organization’s business goals,” says Devon Hyde, MBA President and CEO Lake Charles Memorial Health System. “Tiller-Hewitt helped us produce immediate home runs, including year-one, double-digit revenue growth and a boost in market share. They’re a true partner that fosters a culture of collaboration, transparency and accountability. They helped our already-strong team deliver the best customer experience, achieve new levels of performance and drive exceptional strategic growth.”About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesTiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies specializes in developing and executing strategic growth programs for healthcare organizations. With a focus on data-driven insights, physician liaison services, and market expansion, Tiller-Hewitt delivers customized solutions that consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results.For more information about this case study or Tiller-Hewitt’s services, please visit their website

