Illumin8 Entertainment & Pizarro Creative Announce The Upcoming Short Film “KAMALA”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 2024 Release to U.S. TheatersAs just announced this week in The Hollywood Reporter , Illumin8 Entertainment and Pizarro Creative are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of KAMALA , a highly anticipated short film that offers a fresh, original perspective on the life and journey of Vice President Kamala Harris. Set to debut in theaters nationwide this October, KAMALA is a poignant exploration of resilience, well-being, and the pursuit of justice, told through the lens of first-time directors Samir Zakir and Gerard Pizarro. Tracey Bing of Badabing Pictures is a producer on the film and is overseeing release strategy and distribution.KAMALA is a project born from the collaboration of underdogs telling an underdog story, with co-directors Zakir and Pizarro bringing their unique vision to the screen. The film captures Kamala Harris’s unwavering dedication to well-being, both personally and in her service to the nation, while delving into the conflicts, trust issues, and untold stories that have shaped her journey.Kamala is more than just a film—it’s a piece of art that offers an original perspective on one of the most influential figures of our time. Through innovative storytelling, animation, and interviews with celebrities, family, close friends, leading political figures and more, KAMALA reveals the untold stories and personal sacrifices that have shaped Vice President Harris’s journey. The symbolism of the lotus flower, representing growth and resilience, is woven throughout the film.“This film is about more than Kamala’s political journey—it’s about her humanity. It’s about the joyous warrior she is, working to elevate the well-being of all people,” said Gerard Pizarro, who co-directed, wrote, and produced the film alongside Samir Zakir. “As an underdog and new filmmaker, myself, I’m honored to tell the story of another underdog—a Black and Indian woman who has broken barriers and inspired millions.”Meet the Team Behind KAMALA:• Samir Zakir (Co-Director, Writer, Producer): A visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, Samir Zakir is known for his commitment to creating positive cultural change through storytelling. As the Founder and CEO of Illumin8 Entertainment, he has dedicated his career to producing entertaining yet impactful content that resonates worldwide, focusing on themes of mental well-being and holistic wellness.• Gerard Pizarro (Co-Director, Writer, Producer): A former trial lawyer and advocate for social justice, Gerard Pizarro has transitioned from the courtroom to filmmaking, bringing a deep sense of empathy and human connection to his work. KAMALA is a personal project for Pizarro, reflecting his own family’s story of resilience and the powerful influence of his immigrant mother.• Wendy Pizarro, Esq. (Producer): Wendy Pizarro, an award-winning attorney and biopharma executive, is a trailblazer in health and wellness innovation. As Chief Legal Officer and Chief Diversity Officer at Calidi Biotherapeutics, Wendy has been a vocal advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Her passion for wellness and justice aligns closely with Kamala Harris’s own mission, inspiring her to bring this story to the screen.• Bakari Sellers (Producer): Bakari Sellers joins the KAMALA team as a Consulting Producer. Bakari Sellers was the youngest member of the South Carolina state legislature and the youngest African American elected official in the nation. Sellers is a CNN political analystAbout the Film: Title: KAMALA• Duration/Type: Short Film• Release Date: October 2024• Target Audience: U.S. and International• Production Companies: Illumin8 Entertainment & Pizarro CreativeFor more information, please visit kamalafilm.com

