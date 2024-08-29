Concierge Auctions: European-Style Estate in California’s Bay Area Pending Sale for US$7.112 Million After Just 35 Days

3323 Johnson Road, Lafayette, CA 94549 European manor home with discreet gated entry in the San Francisco Bay area Meticulously designed French-style estate with seven acres of land Gourmet kitchen with Carrara marble island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances Luxurious outdoor living space with a kitchen and heated saltwater pool

The seven-acre private oasis is pending sale in cooperation with Jill Fusari of The Agency.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that a grand European-style estate is pending sale for US$7.112 million after just 35 days of auction marketing. The property, blending modern amenities with classical architecture in Lafayette, California’s prestigious Bay Area, was offered in cooperation with Jill Fusari of The Agency.

"The sale of this exceptional estate illustrates the ability of our auction platform to deliver prompt and effective results for ultra-luxury properties in the world's most sought-after markets," stated Bob Buttaro, Vice President of Business Development at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "The successful transaction of 3323 Johnson Road epitomizes our unwavering commitment to securing extraordinary outcomes for our clients in today’s highly competitive real estate landscape."

Rebuilt in 2011 and nestled on seven acres overlooking Mount Diablo, the estate features over 13,000 square feet of living space, including eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, highlighted by exceptional craftsmanship and high-end materials. The sprawling grounds include a heated saltwater pool, a covered loggia with an outdoor kitchen, a BBQ with rotisserie, and a treated copper bar top.

"This estate represents the pinnacle of luxury in one of the world’s most exclusive zip codes. Featuring unique, European-style architectural design that fuses classical and modern schools, the property really is one-of-a-kind,” said Fusari. “In cooperation with Concierge Auctions, this property garnered significant global interest, culminating in a swift and successful sale.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

