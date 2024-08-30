Mindatorium, Inc. Initiates Global Media Alliance Campaign for Its Transformational Multimedia Entertainment Platform

Mindatorium Logo

Unique new media platform includes films, music, inspirational broadcast media, mentorship, coaching, success training and a growing inspired user community

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindatorium has spent the past few years developing a completely new robust multimedia streaming platform that features consciousness and entertainment at its core and is powered by an AI-driven media sharing program that pays users when they share this thrilling content. The platform is live and fully functioning now and the company is currently adding new content on a daily basis as it prepares for its Grand Reveal and Awards Ceremony in September 2024. The Mindatorium platform will be truly global, with content available for viewing and listening in 13 languages spoken by over 5.3 billion people in 141 countries.

Meanwhile, the company has initiated a Global Media Alliance Campaign to expand its marketing force of Wealth Builder Affiliates who will promote the program worldwide and both fuel and benefit from the company’s revolutionary AI-enhanced Wealth Builder Affiliate program. Mindatorium Founder and CEO Henning Morales commented,” We are gearing up and getting our ducks in a row now because we intend to launch with a bang and create a major impact in the marketplace very quickly. Because our platform has been founded and built from the ground up using AI-enhanced cutting-edge technology, we are able to scale up, share our content worldwide, instantaneously track sales and usage, and reach a huge global audience much faster than our predecessors and competitors. We will work closely and directly with our Wealth Builder Affiliates to ensure that they have all the tools and support they need to ensure a massive and successful domestic and worldwide multi-lingual expansion.”

Mindatorium's mission is to utilize its transformational multimedia platform to develop a worldwide community linking talented storytellers, creative filmmakers and empowering communicators with audiences that are vested in personal development and the building of caring, sharing communities. Mindatorium is a “values based” online platform where content is enjoyed, ideas flow, and a growing robust community is continually nurtured. The company's goal is to raise audience consciousness in areas of self-reliance, truth-telling and constructive relationship-building by creating and delivering entertaining, inspirational and transformational content.

Mindatorium has carved a unique niche for its streaming media platform by integrating exciting entertainment (feature length films, featurettes, documentaries, music videos) with a broad array of personal development programming (success training workshops & mentorship, Hero Spotlight, interviews with inspirational thought leaders), and a thriving online community dedicated to promoting positivity, creativity and life-enhancing lessons through film, music and related media. All programming is advertising and commercial-free and users are also invited to participate in company-sponsored live events and interactive workshops.

For more information about or to experience the Mindatorium platform go to https://mindatorium.com.

For more information about or to request an invitation to the Mindatorium Wealth Builder Affiliate Program visit https://mindatorium.com/pages/Wealth-Builder-Afffilate-Program.

