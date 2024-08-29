Attorneys Report Barriers to Accessing Clients in Los Angeles County Jails

The difficulties stem from inconsistent policies across jail facilities and staff refusing to comply with judges’ directives, potentially violating inmates’ Sixth Amendment rights to legal counsel, the report said.

