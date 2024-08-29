Disaster Recovery Centers Closed for Labor Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. – All Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The centers will reopen 10 a.m. local time, Tuesday, Sept. 3.

To find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center, you can visit fema.gov/drc. FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Survivors in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers. FEMA representatives can help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources. In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to assist survivors.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance or receive help with a pending application or appeal. Homeowners and renters in designated counties can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call

800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

To view information about how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance in American Sign Language with captioning and a voiceover, please check the YouTube link.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, as well as news releases, fact sheets and other helpful documents in multiple languages, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4and at facebook.com/fema.