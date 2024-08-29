FEMA Public Assistance Funds Help Arkansas Church Rebuild Stronger

The New Commandment Church of God in Christ in Arkansas was destroyed during the severe storms and flooding in 2023.

Minutes after a tornado tore through Jacksonville, Arkansas, in 2023, Pastor Eddie Miller stepped carefully inside the church he founded.

He saw the rubble of a collapsed roof and smashed organ. But his eyes focused on the area behind the pulpit.

“Everything was destroyed but the three crosses that were hanging on the wall and hadn’t been touched,” Miller said. “That left me with hope that God has not left me.”

This fall, Miller and his congregation will celebrate completion of a new church, paid for in large part by FEMA Public Assistance funds. Construction crews are making progress as the community moves closer to having a new facility in place.

“It’s really moving along,” Miller said. “They’re on the inside painting the walls. The air conditioning units are being put in. Everything is just happening right on time.”

Strength amidst a storm

On the afternoon of March 31, 2023, Miller watched television news coverage of the severe storms and tornadoes pummeling the Little Rock metro area.

His house was fine, but he drove five minutes to the church, never dreaming that it would be in the path of destruction.

“It was crashed in, and all our work was gone in a matter of minutes,” Miller said. “I didn’t cry but I was in shock.”

After exiting the building, he consoled a group of distraught bystanders who had gathered.

“The church has always been a beacon of light for the community. People always came to get food, clothing, counseling,” Miller said. “People were saying, ‘What are we going to do now?’ I said, ‘We’re coming back. This is not the end.’”

Nine days later, Miller’s congregation of 200 people celebrated Easter in the church parking lot. He preached a message titled, “It’s Not Over.”

Afterward, a visitor approached him.

“He said, ‘I’m from the Small Business Administration, and I think FEMA might be able to help you,’” Miller said. “He introduced me to FEMA, and that was the best thing that ever could have happened to us.”

A hope realized

Miller’s church applied for FEMA assistance, a process that seemed daunting at first.

“The FEMA team that was around me was so awesome,” Miller said. “We were at ground zero. They came in and helped us through every paper, every document. Nobody left us alone.”

The damage to the church he founded in 2008 was eligible for a $1.65 million grant from FEMA for a new building.

Under FEMA’s Public Assistance program, funds can help pay to repair or rebuild schools, public works facilities and police stations, as well as houses of worship and other nonprofits after a disaster.

Construction of the 12,834-square-foot church started in December 2023 and FEMA staff helped the facility incorporate resiliency features into the design, including steel framing, a metal roof and a safe room. These reinforcements will help ensure the community has a stronger church in place for generations to come.

The New Commandment Church of God in Christ in Arkansas is rebuilt after it was destroyed by severe storms and flooding in 2023.

“If we have another storm of that magnitude, I see this building standing,” Miller said. “I feel much more comfortable knowing the steel building is much more durable. It’s much safer for the community as well as the members.”

Additionally, Miller said the tornado allowed his church to design a gathering place to better meet a variety of needs.

The new church will have a large wing dedicated to children’s ministry and education. In the adult wing, a shower and bathroom facility will be available for homeless people who visit the church for food and clothing.

After the tornado, Miller removed the three wooden crosses from the destroyed sanctuary. He brought them to his house for safekeeping.

“As soon as we’re done, I’m hanging them in the new church,” he said.