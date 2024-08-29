Community grants available to improve outdoor air for most vulnerable

OLYMPIA –

Local organizations that serve overburdened communities experiencing some of the worst air pollution in Washington can apply for new grants from the Department of Ecology.

The state’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA) is funding the grants, totaling $10 million. The funding will support local projects designed to improve air quality for 16 communities and participating Tribes that are overburdened by health and other inequities and highly impacted by air pollution.

To ensure this grant program was created with input from communities and Tribes, we held listening sessions and opened a public comment period earlier this summer. Our summary of engagement and response to comments explains how we incorporated what we heard.

“Designing grant programs for communities, by communities, is part of the state’s growing body of environmental justice work,” said Laura Watson, Ecology’s director. “That work recognizes everyone has a right to a clean, safe, and healthy environment, and that this can best be achieved by working alongside diverse groups of partners and local community members.”

For these grants, organizations can apply for funding for planning, community engagement, and development of projects to improve air quality and protect people’s health in places where air pollution is especially prevalent.

Examples of projects that can improve outdoor air quality include:

Supporting free yard waste collection or purchasing community woodchippers

Replacing old residential wood stoves with certified wood stoves or more efficient heat pumps

Incentivizing carpooling and other activities that reduce on-road vehicle miles.

The application period is open today through Oct. 24, 2024. In evaluating grant proposals, we will prioritize applicants with experience in community engagement and with projects that support environmental justice goals. Tribes participating in Ecology’s CCA air quality initiative, which includes work to expand the Washington air monitoring network, are also eligible to apply.

Washington Air Quality in Overburdened Communities Grants are supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov.