Front Range Dermatology Enhances Patient Care with Advanced Emsella Treatment for Pelvic Health

GREELEY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Front Range Dermatology is thrilled to announce the addition of Emsella treatments to its range of services, now available at their Greeley location. This state-of-the-art treatment represents a significant advancement in non-invasive solutions for pelvic health, enhancing the quality of life for residents throughout Northern Colorado.As individuals age, or as a result of childbirth and menopause, pelvic floor muscles can become weakened, leading to challenges such as involuntary urine leakage during activities like coughing or sneezing. Emsella is a revolutionary technology that offers a non-surgical, non-invasive solution for addressing urinary incontinence and pelvic floor issues. By utilizing high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy, Emsella stimulates pelvic floor muscles, providing a multitude of benefits, including improved muscle tone, strength, and control."We are excited to bring Emsella to our patients," said Dr. Aaron Hoover, dermatologist at Front Range Dermatology. "Our commitment to providing the latest and most effective dermatological and wellness solutions is exemplified with the addition of this cutting-edge technology. Emsella offers a comfortable and effective solution for a condition that affects millions, helping them regain confidence and improve their quality of life.”How Emsella Works:Emsella utilizes HIFEM technology to deliver thousands of supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions during a 30-minute session. This process is equivalent to performing approximately 11,000 pelvic floor exercises without the physical effort. The treatment stimulates and strengthens all the pelvic floor muscles, not just those that can be targeted through voluntary contractions, helping to restore continence and confidence in daily activities.During the procedure, patients sit comfortably fully clothed on the Emsella chair. The treatment is non-invasive and requires no drugs, with patients experiencing only a slight tingling sensation. There is no recovery time needed, allowing individuals to resume their normal activities immediately after each session.For optimal results, a course of six sessions over three weeks is typically recommended, however, many patients report noticeable improvements after just two or three sessions. This non-surgical solution provides a powerful alternative to traditional treatments for pelvic floor dysfunction, offering enhanced comfort and convenience.Benefits of BTL Emsella Treatment:- Restores and Strengthens Pelvic Floor: Helps both men and women regain bladder control by repairing and tightening pelvic floor muscles.- Enhances Sexual Health for Women: Improved muscle strength can lead to greater sexual satisfaction.- Visible Results: Many patients notice improvements after just one session, with benefits continuing to enhance throughout the treatment series.- Non-Invasive and Convenient: The procedure is non-invasive with no required recovery time, allowing patients to resume normal activities immediately.- Comfortable Experience: Patients remain fully clothed during the treatment, which is painless and allows them to chat or read a book while undergoing the procedure.- Easy Integration: Walk in and walk out on the same day with no downtime.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit our website or call us at (970) 673-1155.About Front Range DermatologyFront Range Dermatology is dedicated to providing comprehensive dermatological care across Northern Colorado. With a focus on advanced medical technology and personalized patient care, Front Range Dermatology is committed to enhancing the health and well-being of its patients through innovative treatment solutions.

