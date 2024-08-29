International election observers to Azerbaijan’s early parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Monday
BAKU, 29 August 2024 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.
What:
- A press conference of the international election observation mission to the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
- Journalists can attend the press conference in person or via Zoom (details below)
- Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream here
Who:
- Michael Creed, Special Co-ordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observers
- Lucie Potůčková, Head of the OSCE PA delegation
- Ditmir Bushati, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission
When:
- 15:00 local time (GMT +4) on 2 September 2024
Where:
- Rotunda, Landmark hotel, 90A Nizami St, Baku
Registration:
- To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 2 September using the following link
The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE (OSCE PA). The observation mission totals 279 observers, composed of 225 ODIHR-deployed experts, long-term, and short-term observers, and 54 from the OSCE PA.
For more information, please contact:
Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl
Anzhelika Ivanishcheva, OSCE PA: + 45 60 10 80 30 or anzhelika.ivanishcheva@oscepa.dk
