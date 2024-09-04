Bwtech launches new AIOps feature pack for NetChart to enhance telecom network management

Bwtech logo, a leading company in telecommunications solutions.

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bwtech announces the release of NetChart AIOps, an innovative feature pack designed to improve the efficiency and management of telecom networks. This new solution aims to tackle the increasing complexity of modern telecom networks, address the growing backlog of optimization teams, and meet the need for improved profitability through advanced AI and ML technologies.The telecom industry is currently facing several challenges. The deployment of 5G technologies, including SA, NSA, and EN-DC, along with new RAN features such as beamforming, MU-MIMO, and carrier aggregation, has introduced numerous CM parameters to be managed and KPIs to be monitored. As a result, optimization teams are experiencing an increased workload, with manual tasks taking up significant amounts of time and resources. Additionally, executives are concerned about the rising costs associated with network support and are seeking ways to enhance profitability.NetChart AIOps is designed to address these issues with a range of advanced features. The KPI forecast feature uses machine learning models to predict future KPI values, improving proactive troubleshooting actions. For example, network voice and data traffic KPIs are forecasted, enabling better network planning and congestion avoidance. Legacy RAN technology RF spectrum refarming triggering is another insightful use case.The impact of alarms (IoA) feature utilizes an advanced ML algorithm to evaluate historical data from physical alarms, correlating them with KPI degradations. By ranking alarms based on their potential impact, this feature helps reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) by allowing engineers to focus on the most critical alarms first.Automated Anomaly Alerts is another key feature of NetChart AIOps. It learns the expected behavior of network KPIs and triggers alarm messages when anomalies are detected. This capability supports autonomous network monitoring and proactive troubleshooting, reducing the need for extensive threshold rule settings and expediting service setup. Anomalies are classified into small, medium, large, and huge categories, enabling effective troubleshooting prioritization and proactive measures.“We are excited to launch NetChart AIOps, a solution aimed at addressing the complexities of contemporary telecom networks and boosting operational efficiency,” said Flavio Buratto, CEO of Bwtech. “Our objective is to equip network engineers with advanced tools that enhance productivity and support profitability through intelligent automation.”For more information, please contact: hello@bwtech.comAbout Bwtech:Bwtech provides end-to-end performance optimization solutions for mobile operators, managed service providers, telecom regulators, and MVNE/Os. Many telecom providers rely on Bwtech solutions for mission-critical activities, such as network monitoring, network quality reporting, NOC and SOC operations, capacity planning, and E2E network optimization.

