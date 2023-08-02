Bwtech's NetChart Joins Google Cloud Marketplace
BRAZIL, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bwtech, a leading provider of end-to-end network monitoring and optimization solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship product, NetChart, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. NetChart provides Google Cloud customers with a comprehensive and streamlined approach to mobile network management.
As a Google Cloud Partner Advantage member, NetChart offers a multitude of benefits to mobile network providers, including:
- Streamlined network monitoring and optimization capabilities
- Automatic data import and processing for significant time savings and cost reductions
- Proactive approach to Service and Quality Assurance, leading to optimal network performance
- Hassle-free integration with all major vendor data systems for technologies from 2G to 5G
- As a product available on Google Cloud, NetChart becomes more scalable, secure, robust, and easier to integrate with other solutions and is also able to handle a huge amount of performance, configuration, alarm, call trace, MDT, and CDR data
"We are thrilled to join Google Cloud Marketplace and provide mobile network providers with a powerful Service Assurance solution backed by the scalability and reliability of the Google Cloud infrastructure," said Bwtech CEO, Flavio Buratto. "NetChart's integration with Google Cloud services will enable us to offer enhanced data analysis and automation capabilities, resulting in faster and more efficient network optimization. This collaboration with Google Cloud empowers our customers to optimize their networks and deliver better service to their customers."
"NetChart is an excellent addition to our growing ecosystem of enterprise applications on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling mobile network providers the ability to operate seamlessly and securely," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives.
Google Cloud customers can now access NetChart's innovative Service Assurance capabilities through the Google Cloud Marketplace, visiting https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/bwtech-public/netchart-standalone-saas.
To learn more about NetChart and how it can benefit your mobile network, visit www.bwtech.com
About Bwtech
Bwtech provides end-to-end performance optimization solutions for mobile operators, managed service providers, telecom regulators, and MVNE/Os. For the 5th consecutive year, the company was considered one of the best companies to work for by the Great Place to Work Institute.
Many telecom providers rely on Bwtech solutions for mission-critical activities, such as network monitoring, network quality reporting, NOC and SOC operations, capacity planning, and E2E network optimization. To learn more, visit www.bwtech.com.

