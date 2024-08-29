2025 Juror Questionnaires Being Mailed September 4

HONOLULU – Each year, Hawaiʻi residents fulfill their civic duty by serving as jurors in the circuit courts in all counties across the state.

Jury service supports one of our most basic democratic rights — a person’s right to a trial by jury, and the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is grateful to all residents who help preserve this important fundamental right.

Beginning September 4, the Judiciary will be mailing juror questionnaires to Hawaiʻi residents for possible jury service in 2025.

Juror questionnaires will be mailed to 90,000 residents on Oʻahu, 80,000 in Maui County, 75,000 on Hawaiʻi island, and 50,000 on Kauaʻi. Individuals who have a Hawaiʻi state driver’s license or are registered to vote in Hawaiʻi will be randomly selected to receive the questionnaires.

To be eligible to serve as a juror, you must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States, a resident of Hawaiʻi, and able to read and understand English.

Anyone receiving a questionnaire has 10 days to complete and return it in the envelope provided. Those who fail to respond could be penalized.

For more information, please visit the Judiciary’s website at courts.state.hi.us and search for Jury Service Information.

Scam advisory

The Judiciary wants the public to know that it does not have court staff or law enforcement call or email saying you have an outstanding bench warrant or summons for not showing up for jury duty. Generally, all communication about jury duty is handled through the U.S. mail, unless you called or emailed us to respond to a specific question.

If you get a phone call you suspect is a scam, hang up without responding to any questions or pressing any numbers you may be asked to press.

If you get an email that looks to be from the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, but did not email us first, do not click on anything and do not reply. Delete it immediately.