Lāhainā District Court Closed Due to Power Outage

WAILUKU, Hawaiʻi – Lāhainā District Court, located at 1870 Honoapiʻilani Highway, is closed today due to a power outage.

Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today until Wednesday, February 11.

No hearings or trials were scheduled for Lāhainā District Court today; therefore, none need to be rescheduled.

The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.