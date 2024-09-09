Utah Medical Association Introduces New Member Benefit from Resolve

Contract Review and Data Access for UMA Members

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Utah Medical Association (UMA) is pleased to announce a new member benefit in collaboration with Resolve, a leading provider of physician employment contract review and data services. Resolve will support UMA members in negotiating competitive contracts, whether they are accepting their first attending jobs or revisiting the terms of existing contracts.“We are excited to offer this service to UMA physicians,” said UMA CEO Michelle McOmber. “We believe Resolve will help physicians navigate and negotiate complex contracts.”Resolve specializes in physician contract review and negotiation to enhance compensation, improve work-life balance, and protect against unforeseen workplace changes. By ensuring that contracts are fair and align with physicians' unique needs, Resolve aims to prevent job dissatisfaction and burnout. UMA members can now access Resolve's contract review services and compensation data at a special discounted rate.About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise physicians need to negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve.com About The Utah Medical AssociationThe Utah Medical Association is the state's foremost advocacy arm for the physician profession, protecting and enhancing the environment in which medicine is practiced in Utah while providing membership benefits to assist in the day-to-day practice of medicine. The Utah Medical Association is a relevant resource for all physicians who sometimes battle a creeping dissatisfaction with their chosen profession due to the unrelenting hassles of burgeoning regulations and diminishing financial rewards. To learn more, visit utahmed.org

